JobMaker: PM to broker industrial relations deal on awards and greenfields agreements for SMEs

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will seek to broker a deal between businesses and the union movement to pursue wide-ranging and structural changes to Australia’s industrial relations system as part of his new JobMaker plan.

On the table is everything from simplifying modern awards, to enterprise agreements and wage theft, as the Morrison government pledges to turn the page on a bitter divide between business and unions that’s stalled reforms to the Fair Work Act for more than a decade.

Morrison has also floated the possibility of greenfields agreements, where new businesses would negotiate directly with unions, in a speech about the JobMaker plan at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

“Everbody’s got to put their weapons down,” Morrison said.

“I think that’s what Australians demand.”

The Prime Minister denied any suggestion the consultation process was an opportunity to neutralise the trade union movement, and said the government would shelve its Ensuring Integrity Bill, which would create powers to de-register worker groups and has been criticised as “union busting”.

“Our current system is not fit for purpose, especially given the scale of the jobs challenge that we now face as a nation,” Morrison said.

“[It] has settled into a complacency of unions seeking marginal benefits and employers closing down risks, often by simply not employing anyone.

“The system has lost sight of its purpose to get the workplace settings right, so the enterprise, the business, can succeed, so everybody can fairly benefit from their efforts and their contributions.”

Industrial Relations Minister Christian Porter will lead five working groups through a “time-bound” process, which will sit business groups, unions and the government around a table to nut-out prominent issues by September.

Morrison said small business owners will also get their chance to participate in the discussions directly.

“It will become apparent very quickly if progress is to be made; the working groups will either reach something approaching a consensus on issues — or they wont, the PM said.

It is unclear how the forthcoming consultation process will differ in substance from a withstanding review of industrial relations overseen by Porter, with Morrison reserving the right to make the final determination on any real changes to the Fair Work Act.

But Morrison said agreement between unions and employer groups on industrial relations reform would be more sustainable than simply pursuing an “IR shopping list”.

“I want to see employers and employees sit down around a table talk about those very issues and find a way forward,” Morrison said.

“I’m not going to prescribe it for them. Whatever they agree is more likely to be sustained and maintained into the future.”

Greenfields agreements — where new businesses liaise directly with a union on workplace conditions before hiring workers — will also be considered by the working groups.

These deals would open up a new avenue for small businesses outside of the existing system, which is largely based on modern awards and enterprise agreements.

More to come…

