Skills overhaul: Scott Morrison’s JobMaker plan will shake up national funding for vocational training

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flagged a vocational training overhaul, taxation reform and other red tape cuts as the government’s ‘JobMaker’ priorities for helping businesses emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a speech to the National Press Club on Tuesday, Morrison said the government’s JobMaker package, which will also include wide-ranging industrial relations reform, would enable small business owners to “earn Australia’s way out of the crisis”.

“To strengthen and grow our economy, the boats we need to go faster are the hundreds of thousands of small, and medium and large businesses that make up our economy and create the value upon which everything else depends,” Morrison said.

“It is true that in the short-term, demand stimulus by government can boost your economy,” the PM said.

“But it must only be temporary. At some point you’ve got to get your economy out of ICU.”

Skills overhaul

Morrison argued Australia needs to do a better job of training Australians with the skills businesses need, saying it is widely known the federal government has not been fast enough in responding to skills shortages.

He said the current federal funding mechanism — which sees $1.5 billion in Commonwealth cash pumped into states for skills and training each year — is not delivering, and instead outlined a new process where industries define qualifications.

“We have embarked on a series of Skills Organisation Pilots. They are designed to give industry the opportunity to shape the training system to be more responsive to their skills needs and take responsibility for qualification development,” Morrison said.

Three pilots have been established so far in human services, digital technologies and mining.

Changes to the existing funding mechanism, which is failing to meet most of its performance targets, includes more closely linking funding to the skills businesses need; simplifying the entire program; increasing funding and performance monitoring; and doing a better job of coordinating subsidies, loans and other funding.

There was no new federal funding for skills or training announced under the JobMaker program on Tuesday.

“I’ve made very clear to premiers and chief ministers that my government would be prepared to invest more, but throwing more money into a bad system does not get you results,” Morrison said.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive James Pearson welcomed news of the skills overhaul.

“We must spend more on vocational education and look for better models, including better integration between the VET sector and universities. We need a digital-ready workforce and greater cross-industry collaboration,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“By valuing vocational training, especially as part of a digital future, we can encourage the next generation into robotics, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, and innovate in more traditional lines of work.”

The Prime Minister also flagged taxation reform, including the possibility of shaking up fringe benefits tax as an area that will be considering ahead of the October budget by the National Cabinet — an alternative to the Council of Australian Governments that was set up to deal with COVID-19.

“That is the change agenda of our JobMaking plan, to enable Australia to emerge from this crisis and set up Australia for economic success over the next three to five years,” Morrison said.

“Skills, industrial relations, energy and resources, higher education, research and science, open banking, the digital economy, trade, manufacturing, infrastructure and regional development, deregulation and federation reform, a tax system to support jobs and investment.”

