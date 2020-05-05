When KeepCup started in 2009, one of the main objections co-founder and managing director Abigail Forsyth faced was from cafe owners who said the company’s reusable cups would be unhygienic.

Now, as COVID-19 challenges health and safety protocols, the company is facing similar challenges as cafes across the country are opting to return to disposable cups.

Despite this, Forsyth says KeepCup — which is reported to have sold more than 10 million reusable cups with an annual revenue of $8 million as of December 2018 — will take a harder line on eradicating single-use packaging and disposable coffee cups in the future.

With 150 million tons of single use plastics in the world, she says there is a greater impetus to “promote reuse and reduce”.

“COVID-19 is a symptom of climate change and a glimpse into our future. These zoonotic diseases, which spread from animals to humans, is in part to do with the way we farm, the way we [use] factories and the way that climate is impacting us,” Forsyth tells SmartCompany.

“We’ve never called for bans against single-use items but it is something we will be doing around our own advocacy. Things like biodegradable cups have been muddying the messaging … but less than 3% of all plastics ever made have been recyclable, which is unsustainable.”

Forsyth believes successful cafes will see this as an opportunity to move away from single-use items.

“This has been a huge wakeup call to the extent of the change we need as a global society to prevent global warming,” she says.

“Disposable cups might promote convenience but, while we are all in lockdown, it is a good time to reflect on what that convenience is servicing.”

“Green strings attached to every dollar given out right now”

Forsyth says, like other retail and hospitality businesses, KeepCup has been hit significantly by COVID-19.

With offices in Melbourne Los Angeles and London, the company intends to use the JobKeeper wage subsidy payments for all its Australian employees.

Forsyth adds that she is anxiously reading the newspaper each day to see if the government is addressing climate change in its stimulus measures.

“There should be green strings attached to every dollar given out right now,” Forsyth says.

“It’s an opportunity to reimagine our economy.”

While the Australian JobKeeper initiative has been “fantastic in providing money directly to people”, Forsyth attributes an absence of messaging from local councils and governments to the decision by local cafes to reject reusable cups.

“When we started KeepCup, the legal advice we received was that the product did not contradict health and safety regulations, and were safe to use,” Forsyth says.

“These regulations were designed to prevent the transmission of colds, flus and other diseases. If you follow these regulations, reuse can happen.

“If they can’t, how can you handle money, or have people sit on chairs?

“The whole thing is a house of cards that will fall over if they can’t be accommodated.”

She says the messaging on how customers should use KeepCups safely has not changed in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Clean your cup, put it in the dishwasher and rinse it like you’d wash your hands, and you’re good to go,” Forsyth says.

“Don’t ever hand over a dirty cup to a café, and keep your lids.”

“Moving out of the cup realm”

Forsyth and her team have been using this period as an opportunity to work on new projects, and fast track others that have been “slow to get off the ground”.

“We are launching a wholesale portal for customers to order online, and will be providing more training and advocacy to distributors,” she says.

“And there are a couple of other products, outside the cup realm, that we will be launching at the end of the year.

“They’re all about reducing single-use items.”

New products aside, Forsyth says the best thing for the “reuse movement” is for individuals and business owners to see others reusing.

“When we started 10 years ago, we worked in the café industry. I know how slim the margins are, and how high rent is,” she says.

“But, for us, KeepCup has always been driven by the actions of individual consumers and cafes making a stand.

“Cafes are all trying to do the right thing, and we are all working out the best way to move forward.”

For KeepCup users we recommend the following simple steps:

Wash your reusable items in the dishwasher or handwash with detergent Clean hands clean KeepCup. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitiser if soap and water isn’t available As usual, only hand over a clean and dry KeepCup to your barista and keep hold of your lid If your café isn’t accepting reusables decant your coffee from a ceramic café cup into a KeepCup; and Support local cafes that accept reusables . Statement from KeepCup

