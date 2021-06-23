Restrictions return to Sydney as NSW records 16 new COVID-19 cases

As NSW records 16 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, the state government is introducing new restrictions that come into effect from 4pm today and will last seven days.

The restrictions do not cover the whole state, and are instead limited to Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

What has changed?

Masks are now compulsory for all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces. They will also need to be worn at organised outdoor events, which are limited to a 50% seated capacity.

The one person per four square metre rule has been re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals.

Households are limited to five guests, including children.

Dance and gym classes are now limited to 20 people, and masks must be worn.

Residents of the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside and Woollahra local government areas are not allowed to travel outside metropolitan Sydney for non-essential travel. This excludes valid business trips.

Hospitality venues remain open, though drinking while standing is banned once more, along with dancing. Bridal parties (of up to 20 people) are allowed to dance at weddings.

“We know the effect this will have on residents and venues but we must take this action now to ensure we keep on top of this outbreak,” says NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

More Sydney restrictions possible

Most of the 16 cases have come from a single birthday party, with one attendee having been asymptomatic while attending, according to NSW Health.

The premier foreshadowed more potential restrictions if the case numbers continue to balloon.

“It’s hard, but we’re asking everyone to go that extra little bit to protect each other and the community. I am, and our government is open to taking whatever action we need to limit the spread and transmission.

“I’m the type of person not to worry about people think. If we need to take further action to protect people, we will,” Berejiklian told reporters in a press conference.

Border updates

Queensland is closing its border to residents from Sydney, Bayside, Woollahra, Waverley, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick council areas, as of 1am Thursday.

Victoria has closed the border to non-residents travelling from the same seven council areas, while Victorian residents must quarantine at home for 14 days if returning.

South Australia has banned all travellers that have been in the Waverley council area in the past 14 days, with some exceptions for SA residents, and people fleeing domestic violence. It has also placed restrictions on arrivals from Randwick City, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West, City of Sydney and Woollahra.

This includes a self-quarantine until you’ve undertaken a COVID-19 test, with follow up tests on days 5 and 13. Arrivees from restricted areas are also forbidden to enter high-risk settings for 14 days. High risk settings include disability and aged care or correctional facilities and an emergency department, intensive care unit, respiratory ward or oncology ward of a private or public hospital.

If you’re entering the Northern Territory, you’ll need to quarantine for 14 days if you’ve recently been in the Woollahra or Waverley council areas.

Tasmania has closed its borders to anyone that has visited a known case location for the NSW COVID-19 outbreak.

Similar to Tasmania, you are not permitted to travel into the ACT if you’ve visited any known case locations, however there is an exemption system which you can apply for.