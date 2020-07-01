Melbourne small businesses to receive one-off $5000 grants as Stage 3 restrictions come back

Small businesses located within the 36 Melbourne suburbs that will soon re-enter Stage 3 coronavirus restrictions will be eligible for one-off grants of $5000 from the state government, with applications due to open in coming days.

On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the return of ‘stay at home’ restrictions for suburbs across Melbourne’s north and west, following sustained increases in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the capital city.

The restrictions will take effect from midnight tonight, July 1, and as a result, many small businesses that were beginning to re-open to the public will once again be restricted from trading as usual. The restrictions will be in place until the end of July.

The suburbs affected by the restrictions are in the following postcodes: 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046.

Cafes and restaurants in these areas will be restricted to providing takeaway or delivery services only, while gyms and training facilities will be forced to close again. Businesses that offer beauty and personal care services will also need to close, however, hairdressers and barbers will be allowed to continue to trade.

Businesses that are operating within one of the postcodes will be eligible for the new, one-off grants, provided they meet several criteria.

The grants are available to businesses that are registered to pay goods and services tax, and which have annual payrolls of less than $3 million.

The businesses must have employees and be registered for JobKeeper, and their trading has to have been affected by the re-imposed restrictions.

The grants will be available to businesses even if they have previously received a $10,000 Business Support Fund grant from the government, or a payroll tax refund or waiver.

According to Business Victoria, formal applications for the grants will open in coming days.

Businesses can register their interest in the grants here.

