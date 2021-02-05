The rift between large companies that have repaid JobKeeper and those that have not is growing, with Nick Scali the latest firm to come under fire after recording a 99.5% surge in underlying net profit.

The lounge and dining furniture business told investors on Thursday that its underlying net profit grew to $40.5 million, and sales increased by 24.4% to $171.1 million, for the six months to the end of December 2020.

The spike in profits comes after Nick Scali received $3.55 million in JobKeeper wage subsidies and $539,000 in COVID-19 rent relief.

Growing pressure is mounting on large businesses such as Nick Scali that have snubbed the lead of Toyota, which returned $18 million worth of JobKeeper payments after its profits increased by 30% in the final quarter of last year.

Toyota CEO Matthew Callachor said at the time that returning JobKeeper was “the right thing to do as a responsible corporate citizen”.

To date, these are the companies that have and have not repaid JobKeeper after recording strong profits last year:

Firms that have given back JobKeeper:

Toyota announced it will return $18 million in mid-January.

Super Retail Group, which owns Supercheap Auto, Rebel and MacPac, will return $1.7 million.

Iluka Resources pledged to repay $13.6 million.

Domino’s said last week it will return $792,000.

Firms under pressure to give back JobKeeper:

Nick Scali

Accent Group

Premier Investments — owner of Just Jeans, Smiggle, Dotti and Portmans

Harvey Norman

Crown Entertainment

Do you think large companies that recorded increased profits in 2020 should return JobKeeper payments? Email us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.