NSW businesses face new COVID-19 restrictions days before Christmas

The cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to Sydney’s Northern Beaches is affecting businesses across the state, now that the NSW government has reintroduced restrictions in Greater Sydney, less than a week out from Christmas.

On Sunday, NSW Health announced 30 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 28 were linked to the Northern Beaches, bringing the total number of cases linked to that cluster to 68.

Contract tracers identified a list of 42 businesses across Sydney where infected people had visited, and is calling on visitors and staff to self-isolate and get tested. Among the businesses are gyms, bowling clubs, RSLs, restaurants, bars, cafes, hotels and hair salons.

Contact tracers also identified a list of 53 additional locations as potential sites of exposure, however, NSW Health is only asking visitors to those sites to get tested and monitor for symptoms.

Businesses are now facing increased restrictions after the NSW government reimposed rules on venues across Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong and the Central Coast in response to the growing cluster.

From Monday, December 21, hospitality venues must have 4 square metres of space per person and a maximum of 300 people in a venue.

In an announcement on Sunday, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the restrictions would help limit activities that spread the virus and ensure the state’s contract tracing capacity is not overrun.

“We know, for example, that the cases that have been the subject of the Avalon cluster essentially came from two events, a bowling club and an RSL club,” Berejiklian said.

Australian states and territories have also reintroduced travel restrictions, with many states declaring Greater Sydney a COVID-19 hotspot and requiring return travellers to quarantine for 14 days.

The NSW government will provide its next COVID-19 update at 11am on Monday.

For more information about the coronavirus in NSW and border restrictions, visit NSW Health or your state’s department of health website.