‘COVID Safe’ businesses to be handed safety ‘badges’ under NSW government plan

Is your business COVID safe? Would you like to let all your customers know? Well, the NSW government has just the badge for you.

The Berejiklian government has launched a ‘COVID Safe’ business program and is encouraging SMEs to complete safety plans proving they’re taking steps to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

In return, they’re giving business owners shiny new (digital) badges and hygiene posters that can be placed in store windows to let customers know your company has the NSW Government’s tick of coronavirus responsibility.

The badges, able to be displayed on Google Maps and social media channels like Facebook, will also provide customers an option to leave feedback about how safe they found your business.

To get access, businesses need to complete a COVID-19 safety plan. Some businesses are already required to fill out a plan in order to trade, however, the NSW government is encouraging all firms to take the leap.

There are COVID Safe business plans available by industry on the NSW Government’s website, covering zoos to auction houses.

These requirements of these safety plans vary across industries, but in general businesses are required to take steps to ensure social distancing measures are taken within their stores or across their operations.

Businesses must also engage in good hygiene practices, including cleaning regularly and providing hand sanitizer.

Cafes and restaurants are being asked to record patrons visiting their venues to assist with contract tracing if the need arises.

Once businesses complete their plans, they must then register as a COVID Safe business, after which the digital badges will be made available.

