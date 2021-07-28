NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced today an extension of stay-at-home orders across Greater Sydney, as well as an easing of restrictions on the construction industry and increase in business cashflow payments.

Here are the key details affecting business announced in today’s press conference.

Changes to restrictions

From midnight tonight, Greater Sydney residents, including those in the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour, are required to shop within their local government area or outside 10km if they can’t find an essential good or service locally.

Restrictions in Parramatta, Campbelltown and Georges River have been tightened, and workers are no longer allowed to leave their area for work unless they are an authorised worker.

These three new areas have joined the Canterbury-Bankstown, Fairfield, Liverpool, Blacktown and Cumberland areas under the same restrictions.

A singles bubble will be introduced, allowing people who live alone to have one designated family member or friend to visit their home.

Low-risk construction to reopen

From Saturday, July 31, construction in settings outside of the eight local government areas of concern will be allowed to resume as long as there are no residents on site.

These low-risk construction sites must also have COVID-safe plans in place and four square metres for each person on site.

Construction is not permitted in the eight local government areas of concern and construction workers are not allowed to leave these areas.

Changes to trades work and cleaning

Trades people, including cleaners who are able to work with zero contact to residents, will also be allowed to resume from Saturday. However, no more than two people will be allowed inside a venue or five people in outdoor spaces.

Work is not permitted in locations where contactless arrangements are not possible and trades work is also banned from taking place in the eight areas where restrictions are tighter.

Further business support announced

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the JobSaver cashflow payments will be expanded to allow 460,000 businesses in NSW to apply, after the state secured additional funding from the federal government.

The eligibility cap on annual revenue has been increased to $250 million up from $50 million and the cap on weekly payments has increased to $100,000 from $10,000.

As a result of these changes, the JobSaver payments will now see businesses receive fortnightly payments of up to 40% of their weekly payroll, with a maximum payment of $100,000 per week or $1,000 per week for sole traders.

To be eligible, businesses must maintain their employee headcount as at July 13; have experienced a decline in turnover of 30% or more; and have recorded annual revenue of between $75,000 and $250 million.

These changes will be backdated to Monday, July 26.