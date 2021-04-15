Sole traders, small businesses and not-for-profit organisiations in New South Wales can now apply for a rebate of up to $1,500.

The rebate is to help businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19 by reducing the cost of running a business.

Here’s what you need to know in order to apply.

What can the rebate be used for?

The rebate can be used to offset the costs of NSW state and local government fees and charges incurred after March 1, 2021, including fees from food authority licences, liquor licences, tradesperson licences, event fees, outdoor seating fees and council rates.

Who is eligible to apply?

To be eligible, small businesses, sole traders and not-for-profit organisations must have total Australian wages below the NSW government payroll tax threshold of $1.2 million.

Business must have an ABN registered in NSW and/or have their business premises located in the state.

Businesses must also be registered for GST and provide a declaration that the business has a yearly turnover of at least $75,000.

Not-for-profit organisations, which are not subject to the GST requirement, must also demonstrate a turnover of more than $75,000 per year.

How many rebates can I get?

Businesses can receive up to $1,500 for each ABN.

When applying, businesses make a claim for a specific fee already paid for, meaning that they can make multiple claims. However, once a business has received a t0tal of $1,500 for their claims, they will no longer be able to make any more.

How do I apply?

To apply, all businesses need to do is log on to their MyServiceNSW account, upload their proof of identify, ABN/ACN, banking details and other evidence, including an accountant’s letter proving annual turnover.

When making a specific claim, businesses will also need to provide invoices and receipts showing they have already paid for state government and local council fees.

When will the rebate end?

The rebate will be available until June 30, 2022.