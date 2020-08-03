New restrictions for Victorian businesses have been revealed, with all retail stores and some manufacturing businesses in metropolitan Melbourne to close their doors, and construction sites to operate at a drastically reduced capacity.

Speaking at a long-awaited press conference this afternoon, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced the details of how businesses would be affected by the stage four restrictions across the city.

As anticipated, businesses in metropolitan Melbourne have been split into three categories:

Closures

All retail stores in metropolitan Melbourne will be closed, along with “some manufacturing” and “some admin” businesses, Andrews said.

E-commerce operators, and retailers that fulfil online sales from in store, will be allowed to continue to trade by offering click-and-collect and delivery services.

Using Bunnings as an example, Andrews said people will no longer be able to enter a store, but will be able to collect goods ordered online, or have the goods delivered.

“But retail will look very different to how it has ever looked,” the Premier said.

He did not go into detail as to what kinds of manufacturing or admin businesses would be affected.

As foreshadowed on Sunday, cafes and restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway and delivery services only.

Hairdressers and barbers will also need to close.

The new stage four restrictions will come into effect at 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 5.

Reduced output

Some businesses have been instructed to operate with reduced output. These will remain open but will “look very different”, Andrews said.

Meatworks:

Abattoirs and meat processing businesses will move to two-thirds of their production capacity, and workers will have to dress in full protective gear, to the same extent as health workers do.

Employees will also have their temperature taken on arrival, and will have frequent COVID-19 tests.

This is “a proportionate response” to the risks in this industry, Andrews said.

These changes will come into effect from 11.59pm on Friday. This is the only measure that relates to the whole of Victoria, rather than just metropolitan Melbourne.

Construction:

Andrews also announced new restrictions in the construction industry, “which is in many ways the life blood of the Victorian economy”.

Government construction projects have already reduced their workforce by about 50%, he said.

Now, for large commercial building projects, if above three stories, sites will have to operate with a “practical minimum” workforce. That must be no more than 25% of the usual workforce.

For smaller, residential building projects, sites must have no more than five people on site at any one time.

The construction industry is moving to a “pilot light phase,” Andrews said.

“They are not being turned off completely but they are dramatically reducing the number of people working for them.”

Business as usual:

Finally, grocery stores, takeaway food outlets and other essential services are permitted to open as usual. These include:

Supermarkets;

Grocery stores;

Bottle shops;

Pharmacies;

Petrol stations;

Banks;

News agencies;

Post offices; and

Local stores such as butchers and bakers.

Andrews specifically urged against panic buying.

“We’re confident with them remaining open … we can still have everything people need,” he said.

$5,000 for small businesses

In terms of support for Victorian businesses, those outside of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire that are now closing their doors for a second time, and moving into stage three restrictions, will be eligible for a $5,000 grant from the Business Support Fund.

Businesses in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, that have already received the $5,000 grant funding, will be eligible for a second cash boost, for a total grant of $10,000.

Businesses can apply for the grant funding here.

“It will finish up being in aggregate terms first- and second-wave payments in the order of $20,000 together with a number of other waivers of taxes and charges, and for some businesses — many businesses — all of those really significant payroll tax refunds, we are able to return to those businesses money three quarterly payments that they had made to us prior to the first wave,” Andrews said.

“That package is in the order of about $600 million.”

The Premier didn’t rule out providing additional support for businesses, but said this will be a “shared responsibility” between the state and federal governments.

Sole traders will still not be eligible for the cash grants. However, again, the Premier did not rule out additional support in the future.

There were no further details as to whether JobKeeper and JobSeeker support might continue at the higher rate past the end of September.

The changes to the retail, meat processing and construction industries mean approximately a further 250,000 people will be stood down, or lose their jobs altogether, Andrews said.

Stopping those people from moving around the community is directly related to the “mystery cases” of coronavirus, or those caused by community transmission that cannot be tracked to an existing cluster.

“Unless we have hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people at home …. We will not see those numbers reduced,” he said.

“While I never thought I would be telling people not to go to work, that is what we have to do.”

The new restrictions come as Victoria records another 429 new cases of coronavirus today, and sadly 13 more deaths.

Further, 69 cases have been added to the ‘community transmission’ tally, meaning no source of the original infection could be found.

Numbers also include further growth in cases outside of Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Andrews also admitted the new rules will likely need some fine-tuning, and said additional announcements will be made over the next few days.

More to come …

