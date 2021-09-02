B Corp delivery service Sendle is supporting Australian small businesses trading amid coronavirus restrictions by offering discounts on delivery rates of up to 30% until after Christmas.

Sendle announced the pandemic relief package on Monday in response to the effects of ongoing lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT on businesses.

Cassandra Leever, co-founder of Pali Baskets, has been using Sendle’s door-to-door delivery services since she founded her business in Melbourne about three years ago.

Leever says the shipping discounts come at a much needed time, considering she will be relying on online sales over the next few months.

“Even small discounts do really make a difference,” Leever tells SmartCompany.

Businesses using Sendle’s standard plan will get up to 15% off shipping rates for same city and national deliveries, making the cost of sending a 3kg parcel within Melbourne $10.07.

Sendle has also cut shipping rates for deliveries on its premium plan by up to 16% for same city and nation-wide locations, making the cost of sending a 25kg case of Shiraz from Brunswick to Berwick in Melbourne $6.95.

Businesses using Sendle’s pro plan will get a 30% reduction in shipping rates if they send a 5kg parcel from Sydney to Melbourne.

Pre-COVID-19, Pali Basket’s online sales were about 35% of total sales, with the majority made in-person at markets, Leever says.

“In the last year, our online sales went up 400% because we had the time to channel into marketing,” she adds.

Leever expects online sales to remain high during the Christmas period and says cheaper shipping fees in December will be “hugely helpful”.

Since Melbourne entered lockdown in mid-July, weekly parcel volumes at Sendle have increased by 30% compared to the six weeks earlier.

In Sydney, weekly parcel volumes jumped by a staggering 69% after the city entered lockdown on July 26.

Eva Ross, chief marketing and customer officer at Sendle said the company decided to create a pandemic package to give small businesses a helping hand.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they need our support, now, more than ever before,” Ross tells SmartCompany.

“Sendle was designed to serve small businesses… and we’re continuing to live by this today.”