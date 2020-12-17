SmartCompany’s most-read startup stories of 2020

When we took a look at the most read stories on SmartCompany as a whole during 2020, there was a clear weighting towards articles about JobKeeper and other COVID-19 stimulus measures.

But, if we isolate the tech and startup stories, we get a slightly different look at the trends of the year.

Articles on growth and funding are always popular, and this year was no exception. But there was particular interest in the buy-now pay-later sector, with BeforePay’s $4 million raise and an analysis piece on why COVID-19 was driving investment in this space both attracting a great deal of attention.

We’ve seen a lot of activity in the fintech sector more broadly this year, reflected in interest in Ben Phisterer’s Zeller, as well as in trading platform Superhero, which announced last week it was moving into super (we should have seen that one coming).

Still, sometimes all you want is a good story, which is exactly what you got from this article about Jackson Meyer, who celebrated a wildly successful first 12 months of business back in February, aged just 23.

In a year that hasn’t been particularly kind to women founders, one of our most popular startup stories was this piece from Lauren Quaintance about the assumptions people made about her when she launched her business Storyation, and why we have to change the conversation here.

And finally, a story from way back at the beginning of the year that captured readers’ attention was our piece on Aubrey Blanche’s move from Atlassian to Culture Amp — from one unicorn to another.

Growth and funding

Analysis

Profiles and people