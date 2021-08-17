Harsher COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in Melbourne last night, including a two-week extension of the lockdown, a 9pm curfew and ban on the removal of masks to drink alcoholic beverages in public.

The extension of the city’s sixth coronavirus lockdown will push more small businesses to access government support payments, which have been changing regularly over the past month.

Announcing the new restrictions, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne was at “a tipping point” and tougher restrictions are a response to concerns about compliance.

“We are at a tipping point, there’s simply no option today but to further strengthen this lockdown and on the advice of the Chief Health Officer to extend it,” Andrews said.

Here’s a round up of the small business support payments the Victorian government has announced to date.

Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund

In response to the current lockdown, which came into effect from August 5, the Victorian government announced a $400 million package jointly funded by the federal government.

The package includes new payments of $5,000, $20,000 for about 8,900 hospitality venues across Victoria that already received funding from the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund during the May and July lockdowns.

Payment amounts are tiered according to the size of the venue: $5,000 for a capacity of up to 99 patrons, $10,000 for a capacity of 100 to 499 patrons, and $20,000 for a capacity of 500 or more.

Businesses that did not apply for the program in June can lodge applications for the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund 2021 July Extension which closes on August 20.

The extension offers $7,200 grants to eligible liquor licensees to help them cover business costs. Businesses with an eLicence email address registered with the Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation will receive an application link from Business Victoria via email.

Liquor licensees without an eLicence email address were required to have set one up on their VCGLR Portal by August 9 to receive their grant application link.

Business Cost Assistance Program

The federal and state government package injected $266 million into round three of the Business Cost Assistance Program. The third round of grants is expected to provide about 90,000 businesses with automatic payments of $2,800.

Businesses that didn’t receive a grant under round two or the round two extension are not eligible to receive funding under the Business Costs Assistance Program Round Three.

If you think you were eligible for the round two extension payment you can still lodge an application online at Business Victoria until August 20.

Alpine Business Support Program

Alpine businesses are eligible for $5,000 for off-mountain venues or $20,000 for employing on mountain businesses, under a $10.6 million extension of the Alpine Business Support Program. The Victorian government should contact any business that is eligible for the program about the application process.

The new support package announced on August 12 did not add to this support.

Business Continuity Fund

The Business Continuity Fund is designed to help businesses that continue to be affected by capacity limits.

24 eligible sectors are covered by the fund, including gyms, cafes, restaurants, event businesses, catering services and hairdressers.

To be eligible for the $5,000 grants, businesses must have already received a grant under round two of the Business Cost Assistance Program.

Businesses located in the CBD that continue to be affected due to restrictions on the number of staff allowed in office buildings can receive an larger grant of $7,000.

More information will be provided on this website soon.

Rent relief

When the two-week lockdown lifted on midnight July 27, the Victorian government reintroduced its Commercial Tenancy Relief Scheme. The scheme is available to businesses with turnover of less than $50 million that have suffered a decline in turnover of at least 30%.

The scheme requires landlords to provide rent relief equivalent to a business’s reduction in turnover, with half of the reduction to be waived and half to be deferred.

The rent relief is calculated by comparing a business’ turnover for the final quarter of the 2020/21 financial year with turnover from the final quarter of 2018/19.

The Victorian government says new businesses won’t miss out on this assistance and that “special arrangements” will be in place to assess the turnover impacts for new businesses that were not operating in 2019.

To help landlords offer rent relief, the Victorian government is providing land tax relief of up to 25%, in addition to any previous relief. Small landlords who can demonstrate acute financial hardship will be eligible to apply for payments as part of a $20 million hardship fund.

Small Business COVID Hardship Fund

The Small Business COVID Hardship Fund will offer grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses that aren’t eligible for other grant programs and have experienced a 70% reduction in turnover.

The new fund is designed to help businesses that are legally allowed to operate but are unable to generate revenue due to restrictions, such as a food store located within the retail section. It’s also intended to help businesses that have less customers due to restrictions, such as pharmacists in the CBD or catering businesses.

To be eligible, businesses must have experienced a reduction in revenue of at least 70% due to restrictions in place between May and August.

Businesses applying for the grant must also be registered for GST and not be eligible for other Victorian COVID-19 business grant programs that have been announced since May 27.

Applications must include evidence of a reduction in revenue of at least 70% for a minimum consecutive two-week period since May 27, when compared to a trading period not affected by restrictions. In making this calculation, businesses can compare their best two-week trading period between May 27, 2019 and September 10, 2019, with their worst consecutive two-week trading period between May 27, 2021 and September 10, 2021.

Eligible Victorian businesses can have a qualified agent such as an accountant, tax agent or registered BAS agent apply on their behalf, or they can apply themselves and provide evidence of a reduction in turnover verified by a qualified agent.

Business owners who do not have access to a qualified agent can also register their interest for the program and will receive an email with further information.