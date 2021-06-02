Victorian businesses affected by the state’s extended lockdown will be able to apply for extra support from tomorrow, after the government announced it will double the value of existing business grants.

Acting Premier James Merlino on Wednesday announced a further $209.3 million in support for businesses, on top of the $250.7 million support package announced last Sunday.

The original support package, which is available to an estimated 90,000 businesses across the state, includes three grants of up to $3,500 for businesses in industries directly affected by the restrictions that came into effect last Thursday.

Following the seven-day extension of the lockdown in metropolitan Melbourne, the Victorian government announced more financial support to about 70,000 businesses located in Melbourne.

For businesses directly affected by the extended restrictions, including hospitality venues, event suppliers, accommodation providers and non-essential retailers, the Business Costs Assistance Program grants of $2,500 will be doubled to $5,000.

Regional businesses that are unable to open due to ongoing restrictions, such as nightclubs and amusement parks, will also be eligible for the larger payment.

Melbourne businesses with eligible liquor licences and food certificates will be able to apply for grants under the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund, which have doubled to $7,000.

Last Sunday, the Victorian government announced $20 million in support for events-based businesses as part of the Events Support Package Details. However, the full details of the package are yet to be released.

Applications for the larger grants will open on Thursday June 3 at business.vic.gov.au, and will remain open for three weeks.

Upon announcing the grants, Acting Premier James Merlino said the Victorian government has renewed its request for JobKeeper support for workers from the federal government.

“This is hard for everyone and this extra support means businesses can be in a position to recover strongly once their doors reopen,” Merlino said.