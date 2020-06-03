Uber launches Aussie car rental service in a bid to boost local tourism

Ride-sharing giant Uber is trialling a car rental service, in a bid to get Aussies out the house and exploring again.

In partnership with car hire booking platform CarTrawler, Uber Rent will allow users to book a set of wheels for the day through their Uber app.

During an initial trial, the function will be available to 50% of Uber users in Brisbane.

As of next week, it will also extend to 50% of users in Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth and Adelaide.

Those using the service will get 10% of the cost back in Uber credit, while rewards points can be racked up to use on future rental trips.

“We’ve heard the calls from our domestic tourism sector that it needs a helping hand to get back on its feet,” said Dom Taylor, general manager for Uber Australia and New Zealand.

“While many Australians will drive to a wine region, down the coast or explore the mountains in their own car – not everyone has access to their own private vehicle,” Taylor added.

“At Uber we believe you should always be able to get around, even if you don’t own your own car.”

There’s no details just yet as to what the pricing of the rental service will look like. Or, for that matter, how drivers’ licences will be verified.

But Uber will be taking on Aussie car-sharing platforms such as Car Next Door and GoGet, which also offer rentals fit for countryside excursions.

Just days ago, Car Next Door founder and chief Will Davies reportedly called on users to stop ‘hoarding’ cars, saying people were booking vehicles for days at a time in a bid to avoid public transport.

