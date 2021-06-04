Tight eligibility criteria could exclude small businesses from Victoria’s lockdown payments

Eligibility criteria for the Victorian government’s Business Support Package could exclude SMEs that have been forced to stand down staff without pay, or those that have remained partially open.
Applications are open for up to $7,000 in grant funding for businesses affected by the latest COVID-19 snap lockdown. However, accounting body CPA Australia has raised concerns over which businesses will be eligible, and which will not.
First and foremost, the Business Costs Assistance Program requires applicants to be registered for Goods and Services Tax as of Thursday, 27 May.
“Requiring applicants to be registered for GST excludes some small businesses such as performers who haven’t registered but can no longer work,” Gavin Ord, senior manager for business and investment policy at CPA Australia, tells SmartCompany.
However, under the eligibility criteria for both the assistance program and the Licensed Hospitality Venue Fund, businesses with employees must also show they are offering paid leave to workers.
The Business Victoria page relating to the package states that the grant funding can be used to assist with meeting utilities, wages or rent; seeking financial and legal advice; marketing and communications activities; and other supporting business activities.
However, it also says: “The applicant must attest that the business is supporting its workers to access any paid leave entitlements, or that if a person can work from home, to work from home during the circuit breaker action, and supporting their casual workers, where possible.”
This suggests businesses that have stood down staff members without pay may not be entitled to the funding.
But, “the attestation requirements regarding support for workers are unclear,” Ord notes.
This could mean businesses that were forced to stand down workers immediately find themselves ineligible for support.
Finally, in their application, businesses are required to show they meet the eligibility criteria, and attest they “intend to remain trading at the end of the circuit breaker action”.
This places unfair pressure on businesses already facing considerable uncertainty.
“On the face of it, a business owner who isn’t sure they’ll be able to continue trading after the lockdown ends can’t apply,” Ord observes.
Arguably, it should go without saying that business owners want to stay in business. But, this begs the question as to what happens if they receive grant funding, but still can’t survive.
Confusion and contradiction
There is also a question mark over whether a business that hasn’t been forced to close because of the snap lockdown, but has lost income because of it, is eligible for the grant funding.
One section of the FAQ regarding the Business Costs Assistance Program states that businesses in eligible sectors that are continuing to operate but are “unable to carry out their usual business activity” can apply for the grant and “may be eligible”.
The document cites retailers switching to click-and-collect and restaurants offering takeaway as examples.
However, another section says: “Businesses that are continuing to operate or can work from home during restrictions are not able to apply.”
It goes on to list examples including essential retail and professional services as examples.
“Businesses that are allowed to remain open may nonetheless experience significant losses because of the lockdown,” Ord says.
“They should be eligible to apply for the grant.”
But the very fact that there’s any confusion or contradiction here is troubling in itself.
When the lockdown period is so short, affected businesses need to know whether or not the eligibility criteria apply to them as quickly as possible. That means the rules need to be easy to understand.
“It’s disappointing that feedback isn’t being taken on board to improve programs such as this, especially given the likelihood they’ll be needed again in future,” Ord says.
A litany of errors
This isn’t the first time Victoria’s state government grants programs have been criticised.
In April this year, a report from the Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Glass found the state government may have unfairly rejected COVID-19 grant applications from more than 12,000 businesses.
Applications were rejected because of typing errors, missed emails and other honest mistakes, the report found.
And while some businesses have since received the funds they’re entitled to, others say they’re still waiting.
SmartCompany has also received reports of business owners who have not received funding promised from the five-day lockdown in February 2021.
Has your business missed out on state government grant funding due to strict eligibility criteria? Are you still waiting on support? Let us know in the comments.
COMMENTS
A friend asked me to help him apply – he’s a sole trader running a small lawn mowing business. Last year he couldn’t work for much of the year, and he couldn’t work for a week in this new lockdown, although they’ve changed the criteria now.
His business turnover is less than $20,000 a year – and so he isn’t registered for GST as you don’t have to until you hit $75,000. But because of this it looks like he’s not eligible for any support from this state government grant program and that seems ridiculous to me – these are some of the lowest income workers around and they can’t get help?
Cynics said yesterday that you would be more likely to catch COVID than to be eligible for the Federal Government relief (and i agree with that).
Just as that was the case, it is definitely more likely that you will catch COVID and the whole of Victoria will go into lockdown on the back of false positives, than you will get any grants this time around.
I should be running a Brothel. At least I would qualify!
I run a small business providing accommodation in metro Melbourne. This lockdown has resulted in us not only losing all bookings for the duration but well beyond it (and it will slow our business down while guest confidence is low). We are not YET registered for GST because we are below the $75k threshold. This is of course in accordance with the law but has now meant we are not eligible for any financial support. We’re on our knees like so many other businesses in a similar position. I can’t for the life of me work out the reason why we are being excluded.
According to their FAQ their reason for it is “being registered for GST indicates that your business was actively trading prior to 27 May 2021 up to now.” This is insane — of course businesses will have other ways to provide they were trading before 27 May. I mean, they could do something as simple as look up when the ABN was registered. How much more stress do they want to put on people who have all been doing the right thing and keep getting hurt?!