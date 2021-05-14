Victorian businesses face new $1,652 on-the-spot fine for ignoring QR code rules

Victorian businesses found deliberately violating the state’s COVID-19 check in rules will face a new $1,652 on-the-spot fine, and a potential $9,913 fine for repeated breaches.

The announcement of the fine comes two weeks before the Victorian government will require all businesses to use its Service Victoria app instead of third-party check-in apps such as MrYum and CovidPass from May 28.

The fine is a response to a compliance blitz the state government undertook over three weeks in April.

During the blitz, compliance officers visited more than 4,000 hospitality and retail businesses, checking whether they complied with COVIDSafe rules.

Businesses received more than 165 notices and 300 warnings, with the most common issues including poor use of QR codes, no COVIDSafe Plan and inadequate signage about density limits.

Overall, 37% of businesses visited did not comply with QR code check-in rules, the Victorian government said in a statement.

Authorised officers will continue to visit businesses in metropolitan and regional Victoria, targeting compliance with record-keeping and QR code requirements.

Acting Minister for Police and Emergency Services Danny Pearson said with a new case of coronavirus in the state it is “essential” every Victorian checks in when visiting a business.

“While most businesses are doing the right thing, those who aren’t are letting down every Victorian who has sacrificed to get us where we are today”, Pearson said.

Last week, a Melbourne man tested positive to coronavirus after quarantining for 14 days in South Australia. The man visited a range of locations including an Indian restaurant in the CBD and two grocery stores in Epping.

The full list of Melbourne exposure sites is available at this Department of Health website.