Victoria to trial vaccine passes for entry into regional pubs ahead of state-wide rollout

The Victorian government is planning a series of vaccinated entry pilots in regional pubs ahead of establishing a state-wide system that would bar unvaccinated patrons from entering some businesses.

On Friday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said he had discussed the pilot program with Prime Minister Scott Morrison, confirming that if successful, he would expand it across the state once vaccination rates reached 80%.

“When we get to those vaccination double-dose thresholds, as part of the national plan, the notion of a lockdown of the whole community is far less relevant. But what I think will become a bigger part of the response is a lockout of many, many venues for those who are not vaccinated,” he said.

Business groups support plans to reopen businesses to vaccinated patrons, including the Australian Industry Group, which has been in consultation with the government about how to develop a vaccination pass.

The federal government is currently working on integrating health data with the state and territory COVID-19 check-in apps to allow people to check in at venues without having to use multiple apps.

Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business Stuart Robert has indicated the government has been looking into sharing vaccination data with the states for several weeks.

Robert said the intention of the government is to work with the states so they can create a health pass system that Australians can use easily.

“So when they use that state-based app, not only can they use the state-based QR code in terms of the state processes, but can also demonstrate at the same time that they’ve been vaccinated,” Robert said in a statement.

The Victorian government’s plans to introduce vaccine requirements for entry into businesses follows similar mandates in a range of overseas jurisdictions, including Israel, the European Union and New York City.