Victorian business restrictions could ease from end of September, Andrews says

Restrictions on the Victorian real estate, construction, entertainment and fitness industries will begin to ease when 70% of residents have had at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

At a press conference today, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews extended the current lockdown, with minor changes, until the 70% target has been met.

Based on current vaccination rates, the state is expected to reach that target by approximately September 23.

Restrictions are set to ease slightly from 11:59pm on Thursday September 2, including the reopening of playgrounds for children under 12, with only one guardian present.

In-home childcare will also expand to cover school-aged children, if both parents are authorised workers.

When 70% of Victorians have had one dose of the vaccine, the Victorian government will gradually ease restrictions for individuals and some businesses.

Individuals will be allowed to travel up to 10km from their homes for exercise and shopping, and they will be able to exercise for three hours per day.

Easing of restrictions for businesses will include:

Real estate

Private inspections of unoccupied properties for a new purchase or lease will be allowed, but only one household and one agent can attend at a time. The agent is required to stay outdoors during the inspection.

Construction

Construction businesses will be able to increase site capacity to 50% as long as 90% of on-site workers have received at least one vaccine dose. This is the first time Victoria has announced vaccination requirements for construction sites.

Entertainment venues

Restrictions on entertainment venues that broadcast performances will ease, with up to five staff members able to work on-site.

Outdoor personal training

When 70% of Victorians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, personal training will be allowed with up to two people plus the trainer per group. Outdoor communal gym equipment and skate parks will also reopen.

Andrews said while he had hoped restrictions could have been eased sooner, ongoing public health measures are needed to keep cases low as more people get vaccinated.

“So my message is: if you are over 18 and you want to keep you and your family safe, don’t wait. AstraZenca is available now. Make a booking to get vaccinated,” he said.