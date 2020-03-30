Government unveils $130 billion wage subsidy for small business, including sole traders

Wage subsidy payments to Australian businesses will begin flowing from early-May as the Morrison government prepares to “dig deep” to ensure an estimated six million workers keep their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced Monday, employers will have access to $1,500 fortnightly payments for each full-time or part-time staff member on their books.

Sole traders and casual workers with a tenure of more than 12 months will also have access to the payments, expected to last for a period of six months.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) will administer the so-called “JobKeeper” scheme and has begun taking expression of interests from employers through its website.

“Now is the time to dig deep,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“We want to keep the engine of the economy running through this [coronavirus] crisis. It may run on idle for a time, but it will still continue to run.”

Businesses which can show they’ve lost at least 30% of their turnover due to the coronavirus will be eligible to access the payments, which will be backdated to today (March 30) and begin being paid in the first week of May.

Businesses with more than $1 billion in annual turnover will be required to show a 50% reduction in turnover.

As overseer of the program, the ATO will be required to enforce a legal obligation for employers to use the funds to pay their staff, with single touch payroll functions slated to be used to track the money.

The scheme will cost $130 billion over the next six months, according to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who said the payments are equivalent to about 70% of the median wage nationally.

“We’ve been focused on keeping Australians in jobs and Australian businesses in business,” he told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

“Today we go further, we go much further.”

The flat payment will be available to New Zealand workers on 444 visas, but not other visa workers.

Compensation for superannuation payments will not be included in the wage subsidy package.

Legislative measures will be required to give life to the wage scheme, with parliament due to sit again to get the bill passed in what is understood to be a bipartisan effort with the Labor opposition.

Asked about the application process for the scheme on Monday, an ATO spokesperson said it was unable to provide detailed comment on the measures until they pass parliament.

“The ATO stands ready to support businesses to access the support measures once they have been enacted,” the spokesperson said.

Employers have been encouraged to register their interest online, rather than calling the ATO.

The $130 billion in additional economic support brings total fiscal spending on the coronavirus crisis to almost $300 billion, or more than 15% of GDP.

The expression of interest form on the ATO’s website asks businesses for their name, ABN and basic contact information.

More to come.

