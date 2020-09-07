Morrison waits on Victoria: Could JobKeeper be extended in Melbourne?

The Morrison government will wait and see how Victoria responds to the economic fallout of an extended COVID-19 lockdown before considering whether it should step in to provide further income support for businesses.
Melbourne-based hospitality and retail businesses are facing several more months of strict coronavirus restrictions under a “steady and safe” reopening roadmap outlined by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday.
But Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the federal government won’t consider whether to extend income support measures for these businesses until Andrews delivers his own response.
“
While the Victorian government has paid out millions of dollars in emergency assistance grants to business owners throughout its stage four lockdown, officials have played down the prospect of further support, arguing the state could not afford to prop up the incomes of sole traders.
Meanwhile, the federal JobKeeper program — which Treasury has suggested will support more Victorians than any other state in the coming months — will be scaled back at the end of September, reducing fortnightly payments by hundreds of dollars a week.
The federal government has stressed that JobKeeper is a federal program, but the prospect of several additional months of forced business closures has given rise to calls for extra income support among businesses.
Rather than promise extra help for struggling SMEs, Morrison sought to underscore the need for effective contract tracing to allow states to open up their economies while dealing with localised coronavirus clusters, saying NSW was the “gold standard” for what effective infection management looks like.
Criticism of Victoria’s contact tracing system has blossomed among business groups in recent days, amid widespread anger about the conservative pace of the reopening roadmap, which will see the most stringent restrictions on retailers remain in place until at least late-October.
Andrews has resisted this criticism, releasing modelling over the weekend that found Victoria is at risk of a third wave if it reopens too fast.
“That’d mean we’re back to where we are now, maybe even worse. Days, weeks, months of sacrifice, gone. Confidence for business, destroyed. More families suffering, more lives lost,” Andrews said in a statement on Sunday.
NOW READ: Explained: What businesses need to know about Melbourne’s re-opening roadmap
NOW READ: Explained: What businesses need to know about the regional Victoria re-opening roadmap
You can help us (and help yourself)
Small and medium businesses and startups have never needed credible, independent journalism and information more than now.
That’s our job at SmartCompany: to keep you informed with the news, interviews and analysis you need to manage your way through this unprecedented crisis.
Now, there’s a way you can help us keep doing this: by becoming a SmartCompany supporter.
Even a small contribution will help us to keep doing the journalism that keeps Australia’s entrepreneurs informed.