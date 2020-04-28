Small-to-medium businesses and startups have never needed credible journalism and information more so than now.

That’s our job at SmartCompany: to keep you informed with the news, interviews and analysis you need to manage your way through this unprecedented crisis.

But like most of you, we’re hurting too. Our advertising revenue — which is our only revenue source — has fallen dramatically. We need to broaden our base and expand our business model.

You can help us in this mission by becoming a SmartCompany supporter. Making even a small contribution will help us to do the journalism that keeps Australia’s SMEs and entrepreneurs informed — and will keep our journalism free for everyone to read.

Faqs

What’s behind the decision to launch a SmartCompany financial contributor program right now?

Like all businesses, SmartCompany needs to respond and adapt to changed circumstances. The COVID-19 economic crisis has impacted heavily on our sole revenue source: advertising. At the same time, the size of our audience has grown significantly, we absolutely want to maintain the quality and quantity of our service journalism for SMEs and entrepreneurs, and we want to keep that journalism free to everyone who wants to read it.

All this led us to the conclusion that if enough readers are prepared to voluntarily support SmartCompany’s journalism, we will create a new revenue stream that will allow us to meet our — and our readers’ — mutual objectives.

Do I still get to read SmartCompany free of charge if I don’t become a financial contributor?

Yes, you do. This is an entirely voluntary program.

Doesn’t an increased audience deliver more advertising revenue?

Unfortunately not. Although SmartCompany’s audience size is now larger than at almost any time in our twelve-year history, advertising revenue has fallen significantly since the coronavirus crisis emerged. This means we need to find other revenue streams to support our free quality journalism.

How will my financial contributions be used?

Initially, your contributions will help us remain viable and pay for our existing journalism. But we’re hoping that if readers contribute at higher levels, we’ll be able to invest in creating more journalism, cover more subjects and recruit more writers, reporters and columnists.

Do I get any extra benefits by being a SmartCompany financial contributor?

Yes. The first benefit is that all financial contributors have a permanent invitation to attend SmartCompany’s editors monthly meeting, via conference call. where our senior editors and writers look at the big issues we’ll be covering and the ideas we want to debate.

No, it’s not a charitable donation – but we hope SmartCompany contributors will feel a sense of satisfaction in supporting the journalism that provides the news, ideas, analysis and practical support to Australia’s business community.