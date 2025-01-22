Why one creditor is questioning the small business restructuring system

If you like this article, share it with your friends.

A growing number of small businesses in financial strife are turning to small business restructuring (SBR) instead of voluntary administration, using the system to retain control of their affairs while managing their debts.

But the SBR system is causing some creditors to ask if it provides the same deterrents against business failure as voluntary administration or liquidation.

Speaking to SmartCompany, one small business operator owed tens of thousands of dollars wondered if the system — designed to ease the administrative burden and cost of traditional administrator appointments — finds the right balance between collapsed businesses and those they owe.

Small business restructuring snapshot

The Morrison government launched the SBR system in January 2021, billing it as a flexible alternative for businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The system, open to businesses with liabilities under $1 million, allows owners to retain control of their business, property, and affairs instead of handing the reins to a voluntary administrator or liquidator.

Instead, those business owners can appoint a restructuring practitioner to advise the business, formulate a restructuring plan, and liaise with creditors, all while trading as per usual.

The business must put a plan to creditors within 20 business days, and those creditors must vote on it within 15 days.

If the creditors vote in favour, the business can continue trading and repay its restructured debts in accordance with the plan.

Few SBRs took place in the system’s early days, as practitioners adjusted to the new framework and businesses enjoyed the Australian Taxation Office’s (ATO) COVID-era leniency towards outstanding debts.

But they have rapidly grown in popularity since, owing to tightening economic conditions and the ATO’s return to business-as-usual debt collection activities.

Small businesses appointed just over 200 restructuring practitioners in December 2024 alone, according to Alares Insights, with SBRs accounting for one in four insolvency appointments over the month.

Official figures suggest many businesses that complete an SBR plan are able to dust themselves off and carry on.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) states that of the 573 businesses that completed their restructuring plan between January 1, 2021, and June 30, 2024, 89.4% retained their registration as of July 25, 2024.

Creditor questions SBR system

Some small businesses on the other side — those owed money by trading partners in financial strife — might feel differently.

SmartCompany spoke with one business owner, Harry*, whose business was owed nearly $80,000 when a client business tumbled towards insolvency last year.

That client business pursued an SBR, and Harry later voted in favour of a plan that would pay his business 20 cents on the dollar for the outstanding debt.

The other business has resumed trading as usual, with a new commitment to pay restructured debts to the ATO and other trade creditors.

Despite voting for the plan — and receiving an unofficial pledge from the collapsed business to make good on the original $80,000 debt — Harry has reservations about the SBR process, and the other party’s ability to restructure the bulk of its debts.

The ability to simply and quickly restructure debts is not a “great incentive” for avoiding financial strife in the first instance, Harry said.

The ATO was the largest single creditor in the SBR, and Harry feels the collapsed business pursued the simplified restructuring to minimise its outstanding tax debt, instead of committing to an ATO payment plan that would have required payment in full.

Without full visibility of the collapsed business’ finances, Harry suspects they “could have worked their way through it, but they used [SBR] to limit their tax burden, basically,” to the detriment of creditors like himself.

Creditors are now waiting for the revitalised business to pay down the restructured debts.

That wait “reduces our ability to invest in our own business,” Harry said.

“I was hoping to build more of the website or complete more advertising, but having less money has a flow-on impact for us.”

“Significant positive impact”: Leading practitioner

Advocates for the system argue SBRs can provide better outcomes for collapsed businesses and the creditors they owe.

Jarvis Archer, a registered liquidator and founder of Business Reset, was appointed in 145 SBRs in 2014 — the most of any single restructuring practitioner.

Speaking to SmartCompany, Archer said a successful SBR can be life-changing.

“They make a significant positive impact for small business owners with unmanageable debt and create better outcomes for everyone that deals with the business,” he said.

Beyond the expense and disruption a traditional administration can cause a struggling business, Archer said creditors generally experience better outcomes through an SBR, too.

Citing ASIC figures, Archer said 90% of reports from liquidators and administrators record no return, and only 8% record returns of up to 20 cents on the dollar.

So in just 2% of other insolvencies, unsecured creditors, including suppliers and the ATO, receive a return of more than 20%.

“In stark contrast, in 2023 the ATO reported an average SBR return of 22%,” Archer said.

“I expect this has now increased to between 25% and 30%.

“So on average, a creditor in an SBR should expect more than a quarter of their debt to be repaid, compared to nothing otherwise.”

Responding to concerns from businesses on the other side — businesses like Harry’s — Archer conceded SBRs can be “polarising”.

“Criticisms of companies accessing SBRs are that on one hand, they could pay their debts in full, or on the other hand, they save an unviable business that should close,” Archer said.

“While there can be grey areas, I believe SBRs achieve the right outcomes.

“The businesses that seek to utilise the SBR process are, for the most part, genuine small business owners who want to do the right thing—pay their bills, preserve jobs, and trade sustainably.”

Despite the streamlined requirements compared to a traditional administration, undertaking an SBR is “never easy,” he added.

SBRs are marked on a company’s credit file, potentially making it harder for them to obtain finance in the future, and limiting their ability to win new work.

Harry’s business will carry on, despite taking a haircut on its debts, avoiding the dreaded ‘knock-on’ effect of toppling a business partner into administration.

Discussing the final outcome, he recognised that if the business collapsed entirely, he’d be lucky to receive much at all.

But the process shows there are no perfect outcomes when a business collapses — even in a system designed to make life easier for business owners and creditors alike.

Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice, and business owners should consult a registered accountant, financial adviser, or restructuring practitioner for information relevant to their circumstances.

*Name changed to preserve anonymity.

