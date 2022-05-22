“We’re looking for policies that look forward”: COSBOA hopes Albanese keeps SMEs front of mind

The Council of Small Business Organisations Australia (COSBOA) congratulates Anthony Albanese on his election victory and looks forward to working with his government to implement the best possible policy settings for small business owners.

There have always been small business owners on all sides of the political spectrum. While we don’t know how many voted for the Coalition; how many voted for Labor; or how many voted for minor parties and independents, we do know that the policy announcements for small businesses from the major parties were lacking this year.

Both the Coalition and Labor played it safe by drawing attention to existing policies and programs rather than committing to bold reforms needed to address the problems of today — which are not the same as those of three years ago.

The business landscape in which small business operate has changed dramatically in the last few years and now, we’re looking for policies that look forward.

COSBOA has long warned that small business owners have been feeling fatigued. That sense of fatigue probably extends to the political status quo.

After the experience of bushfires, COVID-19 lockdowns, and floods, small business owners — like many Australians — were looking for politicians who promised a better future, not more of the same.

Small business people will be wondering how the influence of the expanded crossbench will affect the economy and their business.

It will be very important to understand where the newly elected independents stand on key small business issues like industrial relations, skills and training reform, skilled migration, reducing the burden of compliance, and levelling the playing field between big and small businesses.

Let’s hope a government is formed quickly in order to offer certainty.