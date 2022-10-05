Co-founder of 9Springs wins entrepreneurship honour at the Top 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards

The co-founder and director of Sydney-based independent property investment and advisory group 9Springs Belinda Bentley has been named among the most influential Asian-Australian business leaders, after winning the entrepreneurship category at the Top 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards last night.

Bentley was one of 40 individuals recognised in the awards, now in their fourth year, which were presented at a gala dinner in Sydney on October 4, with Western Sydney Vietnamese-Australian lawyer Tu Le announced as the overall winner.

Other entrepreneurship winners included Neil Yeoh and Matthias Muehlbauer, founder and founding partner of remote, sustainability advisory OnePointFive, and Asami Koike, the founder of Shapes and Sounds, an online platform that destigmatises and promotes Asian mental health.

As well as being a property and construction professional, Bentley is also the Australian representative to the ULI Asia Pacific Housing Council. She was also recognised for her work within a mental health organisation, as a lecturer and tutor at the University of Technology, and as a mentor to other business owners.

Bentley told SmartCompany she believes in giving back to the community and helping others on their own journeys to find business success.

“I was a little bit shocked to be announced as a winner. I didn’t set out to start my business just to win awards,” she said.

“My advice to people looking to embark on their own entrepreneurship journey is to give back to others.

“Everyone has something to give, whether it’s their skills, talent or knowledge. I think it’s important to give back so you can help someone else on their journey. That’s why I have taken on an active role in giving back and why I give my time, especially in the last 10 years.”

The 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian Awards is an initiative of the Australian National University Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership, Asialink at the University of Melbourne and Johnson Partners.

The Australian National University Centre for Asian-Australian Leadership founding director Jieh-Yung Lo says the awards aim to shine a light on the incredible leadership talent and potential of Asian-Australians.

“There is a lack of recognition of and focus on leveraging Asian-Australian talent. We need to call out and address the negative impacts created by the bamboo ceiling,” he added.

Asialink CEO Martine Letts says an Asia-capable and connected Australia is fundamental to Australia’s future.

“The 40 under 40 Awards are unique as they highlight for the first time the key contribution talented Asian-Australians make in all productive sectors of our community — in the arts, research and education, media, sport, business and public life,” she said.

The full list of the 40 Under 40 Awards winners is available here.