Adore Beauty’s Kate Morris launches new private equity firm Glow Capital Partners

Adore Beauty founder Kate Morris has made the next move in her incredible entrepreneurial career, launching a growth equity firm.

It follows Morris’ full circle journey from launching her beauty e-tailer from a garage in 1999 to listing it on the ASX in 2020, seeing numerous women investing in stocks for the first time ever and setting a record for the largest ever IPO featuring a female founder and female CEO.

Morris’ latest announcement on Thursday sees her launching Glow Capital Partners, supporting e-commerce platforms and consumer brands, with growth investor Justin Ryan.

Morris will continue on as chief innovation office at Adore Beauty.

The platform will invest in later-stage growth companies, making $20 million to $50 million investments in to purpose-driven brands that value culture and have strong connections to their employees and customers.

Morris said that Glow will invest in founders who place an “outsized emphasis on values, culture, diversity and customer experience.”

“Glow is for founders with big global ambitions who want their businesses to soar. We’ll give founders and their companies the confidence to grow, to take necessary risks and make hard decisions – all through a partnership that helps them feel supported,” she said.

“Responsible investment and sustainability are central to Glow’s investment processes and philosophy. We believe that diversity (in all its forms) creates more valuable companies.”

Morris’ co founder Ryan, who has previously worked with Adore Beauty and was most recently at Quadrant Private Equity, said they’re keen to leverage what they’ve learnt being involved in fast-growing businesses to support founders in achieving their dreams.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.