EY Entrepreneur of the Year award finalists revealed, with founders spanning e-commerce to corporate education

The Australian finalists for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year awards have been revealed, with the founders of ed-tech unicorns, retail giants, and employment services all vying for the title.

Now in its 22nd year, EY says the awards recognise founders whose “entrepreneurial spirit, value creation, strategic direction, innovation, personal integrity, and national and global impact” sets them above the rest.

This year’s cohort includes Chris Eigeland and Andrew Barnes, the brains behind corporate education system Go1, which last year secured a fresh $139 million capital raise and a $2.8 billion valuation.

They are joined by Jack Gance of Chemist Warehouse fame, Doug Brooks of Brooks Hire, and the similarly eponymous John Winning of online appliance retailer Winning Group.

Former Smart50 finalist Sean Senvirtne appears on the list, after Woolworths revealed plans to acquire 80% of his online marketplace MyDeal for a cool $243 million.

Two women appear on the shortlist in 2023, after the sole inclusion of Torrens University Australia CEO and eventual Australian winner Linda Brown in 2022.

Marcella Romero serves as founder and CEO of Arriba Group, which aims to provide recruitment and job opportunities through Disability Employment Services and Workforce Australia.

Rounding out the nominees is Claire Wittwer Smith of My Plan Manager, which helps NDIS participants organise their service providers and budgets.

This year’s entrepreneur cohort is “driven by an urge to create, to bring their bold vision to life, with passion, persistence and always an eye for the original,” said Justin Howse, leader of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

The finalists will be judged by a panel chaired by Shark Tank investor and Greencross founder Glen Richards.

Carrying on from 2022, the public will also vote for their favourite entrepreneur in the People’s Choice Award.

The ultimate winner will follow in Brown’s footsteps by representing Australia at the global EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ceremony in Monaco this year.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year will be revealed at a gala at Sydney Modern Art Gallery on March 30.