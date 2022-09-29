Gary Vaynerchuk, king of hustle mindset influencers, is touring Australia this November

Prolific investor and social media personality Gary Vaynerchuk is set to tour Australia in early November, bringing his high-energy take on entrepreneurialism to local audiences.
The Belarusian-American personality will appear in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne as part of the ‘An Evening With’ series, holding court on topics including Web3 innovation and business success.
Beyond co-founding restaurant reservation platform Resy and stripped-down wine company Empathy Wines, Vaynerchuk has built a significant following online, boasting more than 5.2 million LinkedIn followers, and millions more across Facebook and Instagram.
That online clout and brand-building mythos has rendered Vaynerchuk, also known as Gary Vee, as a guiding light for would-be company founders hoping to hustle their way to success.
The Hour Group, the firm behind the tour, suggests the speaking tour will cover a wide range of topics, and will allow fans to ask Vaynerchuk for his takes on Web3 development, cryptocurrencies, social media, and other hot-button topics.
The upcoming visit does not mark his first tie to Australia, with VaynerMedia, the creative and media agency he co-founded alongside younger brother AJ, opening a Sydney office in 2021.
Founders enamoured by his unique take on business leadership can find more details here.
