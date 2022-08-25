Australia’s most powerful influencer revealed as Kmart tops list of biggest influencer brands

Kmart Australia is the country’s top user of influencer marketing, according to a report from Hype Auditor, which found the retailer had 2790 influencer mentions during the first six months of the year.

With 717 influencers posting about Kmart between January 1 and June 30, the retail giant had a mammoth overall reach of 6.11 million people, the report found.

The big grocers went hard on influencer marketing too: in second place was Woolworths (230,890 followers), which had 2050 mentions by 616 influencers for an overall reach of 3.75 million, while Coles (219,230 followers) had 1710 mentions by 521 influencers for an overall reach of 2.6 million.

Target Australia and Big W were in fourth and fifth place respectively, while Chemist Warehouse, Glassons, Princess Polly Boutique Aimn Oceania and Bunnings completed the top 10 list.

Influencer marketing is proving to be big business for the creators too: a report from HypeAuditor entitled State of Instagram Influencer Marketing 2022 found the lucrative industry was expected to balloon to $31.7 billion by 2025.

The report identified several defining moments which shaped the chameleon industry last year. Social media platforms introduced more ways for creators to make cash fast — Facebook’s creator shops, branded content promotional deal framework, and a better influencer marketplace among them.

TikTok widened its toolbox of monetisation tools including video tipping and virtual gifts, while strengthening its relationship with Shopify so creators could promote products in the video app.

So who is the audience? More than half of all Instagram users fall within the late gen Z/millennial (25-34) age groups, compared to TikTok where two-thirds of users are under the age of 24 (40% are between 18-24 years in age).

This morning The Australian’s youth offshoot, The Oz, released the list of the top 10 most powerful influencers called The Influence Index, a study of Australia’s top 100 influential social media creators.

The six drivers of influence measured are relatability, trustworthiness, expertise, attraction, content prominence, and content frequency, with analysis completed during the last quarter (March 30 to June 30).

1. Sarah Magusara (19.2 million followers) in Health and Fitness

Magusara works with attainable fashion, fitness and beauty labels mostly via TikTok.

2. Caleb Finn (16.5 million followers) in Lifestyle/Fashion

Former teacher Finn creates skits, short stories, and posts family-related videos with partner “Lil Soup”.

3. Hannah Balanay (18.6 million followers) in Lifestyle/Fashion

Balanay is known for posting dance and street style content via TikTok.

4. Rybka Twins (22.6 million followers) in Lifestyle

The Perth twins post acrobatic, dance, and gymnastics routines on both TikTok and Instagram.

5. Joel Bergs (11.9 million followers) in Comedy

The Melbourne influencer posts comedy and skit videos mostly via Tiktok.

6. Mully (18 million followers) in Comedy

Mully posts humorous and upbeat VR gaming videos, and is one of the gaming collective “The Boys” who are known for pranks.

7. Anna Paul (7.1 million followers) in Lifestyle

Paul is one of the top earners on OnlyFans worldwide, but posts her day-to-day life, travels with her family and long-term boyfriend, Glen on TikTok.

8. Daniel Gorringe (6.8 million followers) in Comedy

The former Carlton AFL player posts reaction videos to other TikToks by posting his stunned, speechless face at the end.

9. Junpei Zaki (11.9 million followers) in Comedy

Zaki is known for posting positive content and engaging with his community on TikTok.

10. Tommy (tcezy) (7.8 million followers) in Lifestyle

Tommy posts interesting unknown facts about a variety of subjects without speaking.