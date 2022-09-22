Kicking goals on and off the field: the AFL and AFLW players running their own businesses

This article is an updated list from September 2021, which features a few new additions for 2022. Read the original here.

It’s footy finals time again, and we’re taking a look at some of the footy players — past and present — striking out to launch small businesses and startups.

From cafés and wineries to virtual real estate, they’re a multi-talented bunch.

Who did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

Liam Henry, Tied to Culture

The tie design business set up by then-new Fremantle Docker drafts Liam Henry and Isaiah Butters features indigenous-inspired designs. Their goal was to “create an indigenous-inspired tie that makes a statement, is colourful and stands out from the crowd”.

Today their ties sell out frequently, and have been worn by the likes of Scott Morrison and Governor General David Hurley.

Jordan Roughead, Nathan Murphy, Callum Brown, Brody Mihocek, Whiplash Cafe

The Hawthorn haunt inspired by New York delis was opened in June by recently-retired Collingwood player Jordan Roughead, current AFL players Nathan Murphy, Callum Brown and Brody Mihocek as well as barista and life-long Collingwood fan Jordan Faulkner.

It started when Roughead got stuck talking with Faulkner while grabbing his coffee at Horse to Water in Richmond, and the two discovered a shared passion for hospitality, GoodFood reported.

Dylan Grimes, Mount Macedon Winery

In 2016, Dylan Grimes of the Richmond Tigers and his partner Elisha Grimes took over Mount Macedon Winery. They were originally hunting for the right rural property close to Melbourne to host weddings, functions and escapes but, as The Age reported in 2017, it turned out Dylan had a great understanding of wine, grew a decent crop and bottled a good drop.

Tom Jonas and Brad Ebert, Hey Diddle

Further West, Tom Jonas and now-retired Brad Ebert of Port Adelaide launched a winery of their own, Hey Diddle, in the Barossa Valley. The venture is the product of a spitballing session where the players tossed ideas around to see what would stick, the club site reports.

James Podsiadly, AFL MAX

In partnership with co-founders Darren Thomas and Eddie Taylor, ex-Geelong and Adelaide player James Podsiadly founded and opened AFL Max, a first-of-its-kind footy and entertainment centre near Adelaide Airport. The 5500 square-metre indoor family entertainment and activity centre hosts parties, training camps, school holiday programs and more.

James Begley and Matthew Pavlich, Pickstar

James Begley, co-founder of corporate talent booking platform Pickstar once described himself as a “mid-range washed up hack footballer”. But he did have a six-year AFL career, playing for St Kilda and the Adelaide Crows, before retiring due to injuries.

His co-founder Matthew Pavlich is a legend of the Fremantle Football Club, and has also served as president of the AFL Players’ Association.

Now, the pair have hung up their boots and are focusing on their startup venture — a platform making it easier for players to book paid corporate bookings and other appearances.

Late last year, the pair took the Innovator Award in the 2021 Smart50 and this February, the pair scored a $5 million boost to take their talent booking tech global.

Lauren Spark, CrossCoders

Before being drafted to the Western Bulldogs in 2016, Lauren Spark was busy championing the game overseas, based in London.

Having seen the potential to get more women involved with AFL on a global scale, she launched CrossCoders in 2018, a talent agency and sports education program aimed at bringing athletes up to a professional level.

Now retired from playing, Spark acts as a mentor for new players coming from overseas to join the AFLW league.

“That’s been my whole role in all of this,” she said in an interview with AFL Players.

“I know what it’s like and I can speak about the competition and the standards and expectations of what it’s all about,” she added.

“We’re going to keep campaigning and crusading to get more girls over from whichever sport and whichever country that may be to bring those elite behaviours from their own sports to the AFLW.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CrossCoders (@crosscoderssport)

Brad Moran, NoQ and CitrusAd

Brad Moran, who played for Hawthorn and the Adelaide Crows, retired in 2011, and has since founded two tech startups, NoQ and CitrusAd.

The latter, founded in 2017, is a Software-as-a-Service platform designed to help brands boost their marketing on e-commerce sites. In July 2021, the business was acquired by French advertising giant Publicis Group for $202 million.

According to an article from Business News Australia, when it was sold the business had more than 70 clients, while 4,000 brands used its self-service platform.

“We want to build this into a beast of a business, and we needed some extra muscle to do it,” Moran reportedly said of the acquisition.

“The industry itself has really ramped up over the past five years, especially the past year during COVID,” he added.

“Because of the growth trajectory the business was on, all the retailers we were launching and the brands that were using us, our brand presence started to spread very quickly around the world.”

Joel Smith, Gavl

Former Hawthorn star Joel Smith retired in 2007 after a 13-year career. In 2015, he launched real estate startup Gavl, which live-streams property auctions to allow participation from prospective buyers across the world.

Alongside co-founders Leith Donalson and Michael Artup, Smith secured $1.8 million in funding back in 2017. Since then, it’s evolved to offer electronic deposits and contract signing, and has even appeared on home refurbishment show The Block several years running.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the business has also been able to livestream property inspections, and has partnered with Realestate.com.au, allowing Gavl customers to promote their auctions directly on the listing site.

“In light of recent restrictions imposed on the industry to curtail the spread of coronavirus, never have digital platforms like realestate.com.au and Gavl been more important,” Smith said in a statement at the time.

Moana Hope, Utilities Traffic Management

After two seasons at Collingwood and one at North Melbourne, former AFLW player Moana Hope has since made multiple TV appearances, published her autobiography and become an in-demand public speaker.

Between all of that, she also runs her own traffic control business, Utilities Traffic Management.

As of 2018, the business had about 80 employees. Speaking in an interview around that time, Hope noted that when she started working in traffic management, she was the only woman in the office.

“There were some people that didn’t like me, but that just encouraged me to know more,” she said.

“We’re the only traffic management company in Victoria that’s run by females – and were doing a pretty good job.”

Fergus Watts, Bastion Collective

Fergus Watts’ AFL career lasted just two years, during which time he played for Adelaide and St Kilda. And, while in an Exclusive Insight blog he describe his career as a failure, he also says it was “the best thing that ever happened to me”.

Watts (pictured at top) went on to found marketing and communications agency Bastion Collective when he was just 23.

Today, the business has more than 250 employees across offices in Melbourne, Sydney, LA, Newport Beach and New York.

Speaking to SmartCompany back in 2016, Watts said his sporting background prepared him for failure in business.

“Failing becomes an easier proposition after that because you’ve done it in a reasonably public platform,” he said.

“Failure is okay and it does happen time and time again. But it’s about being able to adapt from that and keep moving forward.”

Andrew Welsh, Wel. Co

Former Essendon Bomber Andrew Welsh retired in 2011, and has since made his way onto the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List, with a personal fortune of about $136 million at last count.

Welsh heads up property development company Wel. Co, which rebranded from Welsh Group in 2020 following a corporate restructure. As of November 2020, the business was overseeing a property development pipeline worth some $1.5 billion, including residential developments on the outskirts of Melbourne.

Nick Stone, Bluestone Lane Coffee

Back in 2010, former AFL player Nick Stone relocated to New York City to take on a very different challenge — standing out in the Big Apple’s cafe scene.

He opened the first Bluestone Lane cafe in 2013, and now has more than 50 spread across the city.

The idea was to bring a little bit of Melbourne’s cafe culture to the US, bringing premium espresso, seasonal foods and boosting the presence of independent venues.

In an interview on LinkedIn, published late last year, Stone said the COVID-19 pandemic has been “heartbreaking”.

“It has been the hardest year that I ever had professionally,” he said.

However, through pivoting and investing in technology, he sees growth ahead.

“I think we are seeing an accelerated future state.”