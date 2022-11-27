New Queensland chief entrepreneur Julia Spicer wants to showcase local innovations to the world

Queensland’s new chief entrepreneur is set to start in her role in a matter of days, and Goondiwindi businesswoman Julia Spicer is ready to hit the ground running with her plan of action to ensure all Queenslanders have access to the innovation ecosystem.

Spicer will take over the voluntary position from outgoing chief entrepreneur Wayne Gerard from the beginning of December.

As well as being awarded the Order of Australia Medal for service to the community through a range of organisations in 2022, Spicer is an active member of Queensland’s Innovation Advisory Council and has founded and grown several successful regional businesses in her hometown of Goondiwindi.

Spicer says she would be targeting four key areas.

“Equitable access to the innovation ecosystem. Assist all Queenslanders to have access to the innovation ecosystem, no matter where they are located or what their background is, to drive the Queensland economy across all corners of the state,” she said.

“Sustainable and resilient innovation ecosystem. Support businesses and the people behind them to grow and scale at a sustainable rate.

“Building a culture of innovation and success locally and globally. Shine a spotlight on the quality people and products that Queensland produces to the world stage and traditional Queensland industries to build a culture of innovation and success.

“Accelerating Queensland’s unique natural capital market. Explore how Queensland can lead the way in natural capital markets to make a positive impact on the environment.”

Spicer says she would continue the work of outgoing Wayne Gerard and focus on building a sustainable and resilient innovation ecosystem, helping businesses to grow and scale at a sustainable rate.

“We have so much talent in Queensland, and I want to shine a spotlight on the quality people and products that Queensland produces to the world stage and also to traditional Queensland industries to build a culture of innovation and success, both locally and globally,” she said.

“There’s also been great work done by previous chiefs and the existing Innovation Advisory Council that we will deliver on — events, programs and connections. Safe to say though, that my three words will be — practical, tangible, impactful.”

Spicer says it was important to champion entrepreneurship and innovation in Queensland.

“It is vital to the continued growth of Queensland’s economy, and more broadly to the viability and vibrancy of Queensland, and our role in Australia’s place on a global stage,” she said.

“We are great at helping someone when they need a hand, we need to get better at asking for help when we need it! This will ensure that entrepreneurs and businesses are getting the support they need.”

Spicer says her advice for Queensland startups and businesses looking to get started in the industry was to reach out.

“I genuinely believe that the ecosystem wants to support each other. So, reach out to an industry group, someone you admire online, a government staff member you know — and tell them what you need support with!”