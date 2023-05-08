Budget 2023: 13 things SMEs and startups need to know for Tuesday

The 2023-2024 federal budget is barely 24 hours away, with its release capping off a whirlwind of announcements and expectation-setting statements made by the Albanese government since last October’s placeholder budget.

Buffeted by economic headwinds, federal leaders have repeatedly advised it won’t be a spending free-for-all, yet some $14.6 billion in cost-of-living relief is on the cards.

All eyes will be on how exactly those funds take shape, but lawmakers have already detailed some key policies and how much they’ll cost. Here’s a quick look at what small businesses and startups can expect to see tomorrow night.

Surplus?

The October budget downgraded deficit predictions for 2022-2023, trimming it from $78 billion to $36.9 billion. Yet in the past few days, federal leaders have hinted that we’re even closer to a surplus than predicted late last year. Reflecting on Australia’s booming exports trade, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher told Sky News last week “the significant improvement we’re seeing in the near term is welcome,” but did not expressly confirm a surplus. Overall conditions remain gloomy, but a surplus would certainly give the government more room to spend where it’s needed most.

Energy bill support

Treasurer Jim Chalmers confirmed on Sunday that small businesses and households across Australia will be eligible for some $1.5 billion in energy bill rebates, as flagged in last December’s $3 billion power bill relief package. Media reports suggest individual rebates will top out at $500, with Chalmers suggesting they will vary depending on geographical location.

Tax breaks for energy-efficient tech

Small businesses that invest in energy-efficient technology will be eligible for up to $20,000 in bonus tax rebates under the Small Business Energy Incentive scheme, a plan estimated to cost $314 million over four years. It mirrors elements of the tech and training boosts brought in by the Morrison government, which are yet to be legislated.

Energy Efficiency Grants for SMEs

A separate grant program makes a trifecta of energy policies tailored for small businesses. The $64 million Energy Efficiency Grants for SMEs program offers up to $25,000 in federal government funding towards energy efficiency upgrades, like efficient refrigerators and air conditioners, LED lighting, water boiler replacements, and insulation around ovens and pipework. The first round, valued at $16 million, has already been completed.

Extra funding for tax practitioner watchdog

The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) will receive a surge of federal government funding, on top of the funding it already receives through the Australian Taxation Office, to ensure it can identify and weed out bad actors. It comes after the high-profile PwC tax leak scandal, in which the TPB found a senior leader “made unauthorised disclosures” of confidential tax consultations with the ATO to other staff at PwC.

Net Zero Authority

Last week the Albanese government announced the creation of a Net Zero Authority to assist the clean energy transition in Australia and hit net zero by 2050. It looks to address three key areas:

Support workers in emissions-intensive sectors to access new employment, skills and support as the net zero transformation continues. Coordinate programs and policies across government to support regions and communities to attract and take advantage of new clean energy industries and set those industries up for success. Help investors and companies to engage with net zero transformation opportunities.

The authority will cost $23 million in its first year.

Superannuation tweaks

Two significant reforms are on the way. The first, payday superannuation, aims to peg the payment of superannuation guarantee payments to an employee’s payday, instead of quarterly instalments. The second aims to install a new tax rate of 30% on superannuation balances over $3 million. The measures will come into play in 2026 and 2025, respectively, but you can expect some of those costs to be forecast in the upcoming budget papers.

Jobs and Skills Councils

Back in December, $402 million was pledged to the Jobs and Skills Councils to help combat skills shortages. Some of the targeted sectors include energy, automotive, transport and logistics, finance and mining. Read the full story here.

National Skills Agreement

In April, the Albanese government announced it is prepared to invest an additional $3.7 billion for a five-year national skills agreement to be negotiated with states and territories, in addition to $400m to support another 300,000 TAFE and vocational education and training fee-free places. The government still needs to negotiate with the states and territories on the agreement, with commencement planned for January 2024.

Quantum strategy

The Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, recently announced Australia’s first national quantum strategy. According to the federal government, it’s estimated that quantum-based industries could create 19,400 direct jobs and $5.9 billion in revenue by 2045. While we don’t have an exact dollar amount for the strategy, it will be a part of Labor’s $1 billion National Reconstruction Fund that has been set aside for critical technologies. Read the full story here.

EV Infrastructure

$39.3 million will be provided to the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA) to help build 117 EV fast-chargers across the country. The NRMA will match these funds. This will be coming out of the previously-introduced $275.4 million Driving The Nation Fund that aims to provide cheaper and cleaner transport across Australia.

Cryptocurrency regulation

Valuations may have dipped from their lofty peaks, but the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is only increasing its focus on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. In February, Chalmers and Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones announced the corporate regulator will expand its crypto compliance team, ensuring investors and speculators comply with the rules. Expect those costs to be outlined on Tuesday.

Vaping bans and tobacco taxes

Vapes and tobacco are also coming under the hammer in this week’s budget. $737 million will go into a number of initiatives to tackle tobacco and vaping issues within Australia. This will include a focus on banning the importation of non-prescription vapes, increasing quality standards and restrictions around flavoured vapes, and banning single-use vapes. “The Budget will include $63m for a public health information campaign to discourage Australians from taking up vaping and smoking and encourage more people to quit,” the Health Department’s website reads. “There will be $30m invested in support programs to help Australians quit, including through enhanced nicotine cessation education and training among health practitioners.”

Health Minister Mark Butler also revealed a new tobacco excise that will see a 5% increase over three years. The excise will come into effect on September 1. It’s estimated that the combined changes will result in $3.3 billion in extra taxes over four years.