In a federal budget that was described by Treasurer Jim Chalmers as “considered” and “methodical”, there were few major surprises when it came to technology spending.

Beyond the headlines of $2 billion for a five-year overhaul of the public service’s digital capabilities, there were also big outlays on a few well-known digital projects. Another $429 million was set aside for a rejuvenation of the My Health Record platform and $135.4 million over the next year for myGov, which was left unfunded by the Coalition government.

Here are a few other tech items that have been sprinkled throughout the budget.

AI and quantum technology cash

The budget sets aside an additional $101 million over the next five years to help business use artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies. While this top-line figure sounds good, it’s not quite as sweet as it seems. InnovationAus reports it is actually a 30% reduction compared with funding promised by the former Coalition government. However, the Morrison government had been slow to give this cash out and Labor had previously paused the Coalition’s artificial intelligence action plan.

Adding fake news to media watchdog’s role

The government will spend $7.9 million over the next four years beefing up the media watchdog to take on the tech giants over fake news on their platforms. Announced earlier this year, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland intends to pass legislation this year that will give the Australian Communications and Media Authority powers to enforce industry self-regulation or, failing that, implement its own standards over misinformation and disinformation.

eSafety commissioner funding certainty

Australia’s internet censor, the eSafety commissioner, was set to face a drastic funding cut under the previous government until this budget bumped up its baseline funding. The budget papers show the eSafety commissioner’s office funding has been increased to offset previously budgeted cuts with a total of $134.1 million over the next four years.

Full steam ahead for national digital identification

Off the back of promising the necessary legislation this year, the federal government is putting the money where its mouth is, with $26.9 million over the next year to continue to “design the policy and legislative foundations to transition to an economy-wide Digital ID ecosystem with an independent regulator”. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has previously championed the system as a way of helping to control and protect access to data.

This article was first published by Crikey.