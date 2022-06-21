Renewable energy BNPL provider Brighte lays off 15% of staff amid severe market turbulence

Brighte’s decision to lay off 15% of its workforce suggests no buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider is immune to today’s tough market conditions, according to a payment sector expert.

The Australian Financial Review reports Brighte, a local fintech providing interest-free finance on home solar panel installation, recently cut 32 roles in response to turbulent economic settings.

Brighte founder Katherine McConnell says the cuts, primarily in the product development space, were a “prudent” response to ongoing volatility designed to protect the company in the long run.

The layoffs are backdropped by broader turbulence in the sector, as rising interest rates and the threat of lower consumer spending spook growth-focused investors.

Brighte offers familiar payment systems in radically different markets

While Brighte is technically a BNPL provider, and subscribes to the industry’s self-imposed code of conduct, it focuses on a vastly different market than most other providers.

Unlike BNPL providers like Zip or Afterpay, which provide pay-in-four functionality for small purchases, Brighte offers consumers zero-interest finance on solar panel installation. Repayments are made fortnightly, with a $1.50 weekly “account keeping fee”.

Brighte says it has approved more than $600,000 of financing through its system, resulting in upgrades to 75,000 households.

Before the downturn, Bright’s concept was warmly welcomed by climate-focused investors.

The company secured $100 million in Series C funding in late 2020, with some $78 million coming from early investors Mike and Annie Cannon-Brookes through their Grok Ventures project.

It also made history by launching Australia’s first 100% green asset-backed security on the local market as part of its debt funding plans.

Green credentials, market differentiation no match for market downturn: Expert

Rock-bottom interest rates and stimulus-induced consumer spending powered BNPL providers to extraordinary share market valuations through 2020 and 2021, but investor sentiment across the sector has soured in recent months.

Despite its different approach to other BNPL providers, its backing by heavy hitters like Grok Ventures, and Australia’s strong demand for solar upgrades, it is “no surprise” that Brighte is facing the same hurdles in 2022, says Professor Steve Worthington, a payment systems expert at Swinburne University.

Brighte would have been motivated by “a huge rise across the whole sector of bad debt,” Worthington told SmartCompany, even though its users are likely different to those shopping with Zip or Afterpay.

“Whether you’re funding people buying clothing or shoes or solar panels, people have overextended themselves and been unable to pay off the payments required by buy now, pay later,” he said.

Brighte’s green credentials are unlikely to shield the firm, either, “no matter how admirable the purchase was compared to what we used to call landfill clothing purchases”.

The spectre of harsher credit regulation would also play into the minds of BNPL operators, Worthington added.

Still, Brighte appears confident its goal — making it easier for Australian households to access renewable energy, and save them on power costs — will not be significantly hampered by today’s economic headwinds.

“Our mission is to make every home sustainable, and we think that our boom and our opportunities are ahead of us,” she told the AFR.

The fact households with battery storage systems can sell their energy back to the grid bodes well for Brighte’s future success, she added.