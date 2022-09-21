Twitch to ban streams featuring Stake.com, the cryptocurrency casino linked to Australian tech startup Easygo

Global livestreaming platform Twitch says it will soon ban broadcasts of certain online casino websites, dealing a significant blow to Stake.com, the cryptocurrency gambling platform closely linked to Australian tech company Easygo.

On Tuesday morning, Twitch revealed its plan to ban streams featuring online pokie machines, roulette, and dice games hosted by digital casinos outside the United States, or nations with similar consumer protection policies.

“These sites will include Stake.com, Rollbit.com, Duelbits.com, and Roobet.com,” the platform said.

“However, we may identify others as we move forward.”

The ban will come into effect from October 18, the platform said.

Stake.com is unrelated to Stake, the Australian-based share trading platform.

Twitch — a platform best-known for video game streams — has become a major hub for online casino streamers, whose broadcasts often feature the dizzying lights, sounds, and monetary stakes of real-world pokies.

Some streamers say their viewer counts have exploded since adding online casino games to their broadcasts, with viewers tuning in to watch presenters gamble considerable sums on virtual games of chance.

But some gambling researchers have voiced their concerns that gambling streams are unconventional advertisements for digital casinos, potentially exposing young viewers to gambling-related harms.

In August 2021, Twitch banned streamers from “sharing links and/or referral codes to sites that offer slots, roulette, or dice games”, cracking down on personalities with affiliate or endorsement deals with online casinos.

But “we’ve seen some people circumvent those rules and expose our community to potential harm”, Twitch said on Tuesday.

Further updates will arrive shortly, Twitch added.

The decision to ban Stake.com, which is officially based in the Dutch Caribbean island of Curaçao, could reverberate to Melbourne — the home of Easygo, the tech company whose services power Stake.com, among others.

Easygo, founded in 2016, enjoys a relatively low profile compared to other Australian tech startups.

However, the company boasts that its clients now have clocked more than 6 million registrations worldwide.

“We want to bring simplicity and convenience to the gaming industry by developing casino games and sportsbook products for clients worldwide,” Easygo states on its website.

“By powering the biggest Bitcoin gambling games on the internet, we have created a niche that is enjoyed by millions every year.”

Custom software developed for Stake.com “has helped them evolve into the fastest growing and most active crypto gaming community on the internet”, Easygo adds.

SmartCompany has contacted Easygo for comment.