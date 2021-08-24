Collaboration platform established to launch NSW hydrogen hubs

A collaboration platform connecting potential hydrogen producers and users in NSW will be first step in establishing statewide hydrogen hubs.

According to the NSW energy minister Matt Kean, the best way to make green hydrogen commercially viable in Australia and NSW is to get to scale as quickly as possible. This new platform and the subsequent rollout of hydrogen hubs will help achieve this, he said.

“We know our hydrogen hubs have the potential to become clean manufacturing powerhouses and we need to move fast, but that challenge is too big for one business alone,” Kean said.

“That is why we are bringing decision-makers and investors who want to deploy hydrogen into their businesses and industries together to help deliver hydrogen in a way that will drive scale, reduce costs, focus innovation and grow our workforce capabilities.”

The minister said that the NSW government recognised the role green hydrogen would play in the state’s future economic prosperity and decarbonising the economy. The government has already committed at least $70 million for the establishment of hydrogen hubs in the Hunter and Illawarra regions.

Fiona Simon, chief executive of the Australian Hydrogen Council, added that the platform would be a great tool for industry development and hub creation.

“It will bring organisations together to collaborate on NSW’s hydrogen future,” Simon said.

Clare Sykes of NewH2 Hunter Hydrogen Technology Cluster also said the platform would strengthen the state’s hydrogen ecosystem.

“It will complement the work of the NewH2 Cluster by supporting the interaction between hydrogen hubs and technology clusters, bringing together key industry players, reducing overlap, and accelerating the growth of new hydrogen focused technologies,” she said.

The NSW government is inviting stakeholders who have submitted interest with the Net Zero Industry and Innovation Program about hydrogen-related programs to participate in the platform.

Others wanting to participate in the platform are encouraged to contact the hydrogen and clean energy team within the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

This article was first published by The Mandarin.