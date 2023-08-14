“Ego trip”: Dutton slams Albanese over snap public holiday proposal for Matildas

Sports infrastructure would get a multi-million dollar boost if the Liberal National coalition wins the next election.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton announced $250 million in funding over four years would be allocated for community sporting grounds across Australia.

He said this would “capitalise on the national attention female sports are receiving” and boost female participation in sport.

The funding won’t be contingent on state and territory government investment but the coalition would encourage them to match the Commonwealth.

Dutton also slammed a proposed public holiday to celebrate Australia’s success at the World Cup and described it as an “ego trip” for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The Matildas booked Australia a spot in the semi-finals after a nailbiting penalty shootout with France, setting up a showdown with England on Wednesday.

Should the hosts advance to the final and win, Albanese flagged the possibility of workers enjoying a day off in recognition of the victory.

But the opposition leader said a snap holiday would potentially cost the economy $2 billion and would have no “legacy impact”.

Instead, the proposed coalition funding would benefit young girls and boys who face poor change room facilities and substandard sports infrastructure.

“We are committed to this proposal whether the Matildas win or lose the World Cup and we will be proud of them whether they win or fall short,” Dutton said in a statement.

“With the recent success of the Matildas, the Diamonds and our Women’s Ashes Team, we are seeing a surge in interest in women’s sport.

“We must harness this goodwill to build the sporting infrastructure that our young athletes need.”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he was surprised by the “spoilsport” attitude that the coalition had adopted.

“The whole country has gotten behind the Matildas and if they win the World Cup … this (holiday) option should definitely be on the table,” he told ABC Radio.

This article was first published by AAP.