What is a World Cup worth? To the Australian women’s football team, star players like Sam Kerr and up-and-coming heroes like Mary Fowler, it would be a career-defining triumph. It would confirm Australia not just as a sports-mad nation, but as a footballing powerhouse. And to the legions of young girls and boys watching in the stadium or at home, watching the squad lift that trophy would become a lifelong memory.

Behind those intangibles, however, are the facts and figures which show the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has already become a success for host nation Australia (and New Zealand).

As the Matildas prepare to face off against England in a historic semi-final clash, here are some of the numbers showcasing the Women’s World Cup’s major economic significance — and the factors to note should Australia actually lift the trophy.

12am

Sydney venues have been granted the right to stay open until midnight if they are broadcasting Women’s World Cup matches, ushering scores of football fans into hospitality venues during a broader slump in consumer spending.

20

The number of penalties taken in the Australia-France shootout, the highest ever recorded in a men’s or women’s World Cup tournament.

69%

The Australia-France match was broadcast in Melbourne’s Federation Square, bringing thousands of people into the city centre.

Data from Melbourne’s foot traffic monitoring system shows foot traffic near Federation Square was 69% greater than the four-week average when the match kicked off Saturday afternoon.

The findings give some credence to the claim Women’s World Cup matches — and even gatherings at public viewing sites — are driving trade to nearby small businesses.

$120

How much independent sports stores like Adelaide’s Soccer Locker charge for Nike’s Matildas youth jersey.

Soccer Locker is currently sold out of those green and gold kits, becoming one of many retailers to benefit from Matildas hype.

According to the Australian Financial Review, sales of Matildas jerseys have overtaken men’s kit sales registered during the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

250%

The penalty rate applied to the wages of some small business staff members, if they are required to work on a public holiday.

“It’s very easy to announce a public holiday, but it’s a very hard thing in practice for a lot of small businesses, and comes at a pretty big cost as well,” Council of Small Business Organisations CEO Luke Achterstraat told SmartCompany.

$700

The cost of an eleven-week youth football program run by MacArthur Rams, the club Matildas defender Alanna Kennedy called home before her professional debut.

Reaching the top echelons of football is costly, and local football clubs are not spared from the inflationary pressures squeezing other small businesses and community groups.

Even so, the Matildas’ historic run is broadly anticipated to drive a new wave of young girls and boys to the sport.

250,000

“I’m sure you could fit quarter of a million people in, if a stadium was big enough on Wednesday night,” Albanese said of the upcoming semi-final against England.

4.17 million

The estimated average audience for the Matildas’ quarter-final victory over France, according to Seven West Media, making the match the #1 most-watched TV program of the year.

The tournament has proven such a draw to television viewers that FIFA has already opened the tendering process for the rights to the 2026 Men’s World Cup and 2027 Women’s World Cup events.

$18 million

The extra cost of South Australian public sector staff wages should a snap public holiday celebrating the Matildas take place, according to Premier Peter Malinauskas.

While declaring SA will not hold an extra day off should the team lift the trophy, the Malinauskas government has instead committed $18 million to grassroots women’s sports, including $10 million specifically for football.

“We’d rather make a lasting investment in the growth of women’s sport [than hold a public holiday], so this World Cup can leave a strong legacy for our state,” Malinauskas said.

$460 million

The estimated social and economic benefit of the tournament to Australia and New Zealand, as estimated by Football Australia in 2020.

$2 billion

The potential cost of a snap public holiday to the Australian economy, according to federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton.

Instead of an extra day off, Dutton has proposed a sweeping funding boost for grassroots sports.

“This package is aimed at improving sporting infrastructure right across our country for the benefit of our young girls and boys who currently operate with poor change room facilities and substandard sporting infrastructure,” he said.

∞

The spiritual and communal value of the Matildas defeating England, and then Spain, to lift the Women’s World Cup on home soil.