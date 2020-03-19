Payroll tax relief and $50,000 grants: Queensland’s coronavirus stimulus package explained

As small businesses all over the country start to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, state governments are offering support for local small businesses, in addition to the government’s $17.6 billion stimulus package.

Queensland quietly released its own state stimulus package earlier this week, offering payroll tax relief for eligible businesses, low-interest loans to help businesses retain employees, and even grants for some affected sectors.

Here’s a breakdown.

Payroll tax relief

Queensland businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak may be eligible for payroll tax relief or deferral.

Relief will be available for employers that pay less than $6.5 million in Australian taxable wages and have been directly or indirectly affected by the coronavirus.

In this case, that means the business will have seen a negative effect on turnover, profit, customers, bookings, sales or supply contracts, compared to normal conditions.

Full details are yet to be revealed, but business owners who want to apply can do so here.

Low-interest loan facility

Queensland businesses will also have access to a new $500 million loan facility, offering low-interest loans of up to $250,000.

The funding is intended to allow small businesses to retain employees and maintain operations, and will be interest-free for the first 12 months.

The Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority is currently accepting expressions of interest for the loans. Businesses that are interested should contact the authority here.

Diversification grants

The state government is also launching a $500,000 grants package for small businesses in the agriculture, food and fish exporting industries, as well as supply chain partners, to help them diversify their business and access new markets.

Priority will be given to businesses that can demonstrate they have been affected by the spread of the virus, or that they are likely to be affected.

Grants between $2,500 and $50,000 will be issued to help businesses conduct market evaluation studies, to visit potential new markets, or to purchase new equipment required for diversification.

The grant program is expected to be open for applications in April, and additional guidelines and criteria will be available then.

Fees waived

The government is also waiving various fees relating to small business in the state, including for some variations of liquor licences, registration for inbound tour operators, commercial activity permits, marina charges and tourism rental payments.

Rebates are also available for commercial operators and tenants in marinas.

Small business mentoring

Finally, the state government has announced a $1.1 million ‘market-ready’ initiative, offering tailored advice for small businesses on leveraging opportunities in the Chinese online market.

It’s also implementing a series of workshops and forums designed to help current and potential exporters to reach further afield, and to offer mentoring and support in things like financial management and business planning.

