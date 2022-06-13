Renewables, environment and women: What we know about the 2022-23 NSW budget

The NSW government has announced funding for a number of programs in advance of its June 21 budget. Here’s what we know so far and what we can expect in the 2022-23 budget.

$1.2 billion for renewable energy

The state government has committed $1.2 billion to fast-track development of renewable energy zones over the next 10 years, with the aim of phasing out existing power stations.

Treasurer and Minister for Energy Matt Kean says this will provide cheap and clean energy to homes and businesses in NSW.

“This is the state’s largest ever investment in infrastructure for renewable energy and is expected to help create 2700 direct construction jobs across the State,” Kean said in a statement.

He added that the increase in energy prices are due to the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and unplanned outages at coal-fired power stations.

“Fast-tracking the construction of renewable energy is the best way to reduce our exposure to these risks and take advantage of cleaner, cheaper power sources,” he said.

The government also announced a $128 million Energy Bill Buster program, in which eligible households can receive up to 10 years of rebates upfront to contribute towards solar or home appliance upgrades. Up to 1 million NSW households will be eligible, helping them save $600 per year.

$500 million for fast rail connecting Sydney to Central Coast and Newcastle

The government also committed $500 million for a fast rail project which will cut travel time between Sydney and Newcastle to one hour, Sydney and Gosford to 25 minutes, and Sydney to Wollongong to 45 minutes.

“We’re committed to a rail network that helps shape our state’s growth for the next century, starting with improvements to cut delays and lay the foundations for making faster travel times a reality,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said in a statement.

Kean added that the project will create tens of thousands and jobs and boost the economy.

The funding comes as part of the government’s six cities vision, which aims to better connect NSW cities.

Bushfire management and bushfire inquiry action

The NSW government has committed $598 million to boost fire management in national parks, with 250 permanent jobs and critical infrastructure upgrades in the books.

The government has also committed $93.7 million to deliver the Climate Change Adaptation Strategy, with the aim to prepare for the impacts of climate change and attract new investment opportunities.

“This funding will help us translate cutting-edge science into real-world solutions to protect communities from the impacts of climate change,” Kean said.

Minister for Environment James Griffin added that the funding will secure 250 permanent jobs for firefighting and conservation roles, while also ensuring infrastructure and fleet updates.

$27.7 million will also go towards upgrading the radio network, while $4.5 million will be allocated to upgrade the NPWS fleet over four years.

Another $312.5 million has been allocated over the next four years to complete the recommendations made in the NSW Bushfire Inquiry. This will see better prepared communities and response to bushfires.

Of this, $191 million has been allocated to the Rural Fire Services, for hazard reduction works, maintenance of strategic fire trails and for the procurement of a new fleet.

“This investment will go a long way to ensuring the more than 1.3 million properties on bush fire prone land in our state are better prepared for future fire seasons,” Perrottet said.

Kean said the investment takes the NSW government spending to a total of “$830 million in bush fire-proofing our state”.

$10 million for women-led startups and grants for women to return to work

Despite around one-third of NSW small businesses being owned by women, female-led startups received only 5% of venture capital funding in Australia last year.

To help rectify this, thee government has announced a $10 million VC fund named after Carla Zampatti, which will invest in early stage women-led startups.

“This fund will unleash a new wave of female entrepreneurs, providing women with more opportunities to finance their startups and take their businesses to the next level,” Kean said.

The government will also invest $32 million to encourage women to return to work. It will offer grants up to $5000 to overcome financial obstacles that prevent women from returning to work. The grant will provide funding to cover a new wardrobe, technology and training. It will also provide tailored support from a Return to Work Coordinator.

“Female-dominated industries and workers were hit hard by the pandemic and it highlighted the importance of women to the long-term health of our economy. Now, more than ever, we need to support women to get into, and return to, the workforce,” Kean said.

Changes to parental leave scheme

The NSW government will no longer distinguish between “primary” or “secondary” carers for public sector workers, with both mothers and fathers entitled to at least 14 weeks of paid parental leave.

An additional two weeks ‘bonus leave’ will be offered if paid parental leave entitlements were shared more equitably between partners.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said: “These changes to our parental leave offerings will encourage more equal sharing of caring responsibilities right from the start of a child’s life.”

Perrottet added that only 12% of men take paid primary parental leave in Australia, and says the new scheme would support “all parents to spend more precious days with their newborn children…[and] form bonds that last a lifetime”.