Small business owners to share challenges with Julie Collins, Sussan Ley at Parliament House showcase

A select group of small business owners will tonight share an audience with federal lawmakers in Canberra, as rising costs, staff shortages, and troubling Christmas spending forecasts heap pressure on the sector.

Small Business Minister Julie Collins and her opposition counterpart, Shadow Minister for Small and Family Business Sussan Ley, are set to attend the Shop Small Parliamentary Showcase at Parliament House on Wednesday night.

Collins will tell small business attendees they are at the “centre of the Albanese government’s decision making”.

The federal budget’s allocation of millions of dollars for mental health support and debt counselling services will feature in the speech, along with reference to the government’s legislative crackdown on unfair contract terms.

“Small businesses are not just the backbone of the Australian economy – they are at the core of our local communities,” Collins will tell attendees.

The showcase marks the 10th anniversary of American Express’ Shop Small campaign, which directs cardholders to participating small businesses and offers prizes for select transactions.

However, the 2022 event, which American Express says is intended to drive consumer spending among small retailers and hospitality providers, arrives ahead of what could be a bruising festive season for business owners.

The latest Westpac Consumer Confidence Index has dipped below levels recorded during the Global Financial Crisis, and shows Christmas spending intentions have plummeted compared to 2021 levels.

Backdropped by those dark projections, small businesses will tonight have the chance to share their stories with showcase attendees.

Representatives from Italian food marketplace Paesanella, from Marrickville, NSW, candlemakers Light & Glo. from Truganina, Victoria, and Tasmanian gifts marketplace Reliquaire are among those featured on the guest list.

“I look forward to hearing your individual stories, and I will continue to work to improve the opportunities for small businesses in Australia,” Collins will say.