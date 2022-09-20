This week’s Friday “sickies” could cost the economy millions as staff eye four-day weekends

Australian workers taking sick leave this Friday could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost productivity nationwide, according to new analysis from comparison website Finder.

With this Thursday set as a national day of mourning to recognise the death of Queen Elizabeth II, employers nationwide are preparing for workers book in leave, or call in sick, on the following day.

Doing so could provide workers a four-day weekend (Victorians will already enjoy Friday off through the Friday before the AFL Grand Final public holiday).

Coincidentally, Western Australia’s Queen’s Birthday public holiday falls on Monday, meaning WA workers who take this Friday off could bag a five-day weekend.

The cumulative impact of unbooked sickies could be monumental, Finder says.

Citing a new survey of more than 1000 Australians, it says more than one in eight, or 1.7 million, have called in sick this year for reasons beyond their physical health.

Averaged out, each individual sickie costs about $354 per worker, Finder adds.

The implications of those findings are significant: if even half of those who admitted to “chucking a sickie” this year decided to steer clear of work this Friday, Australia could expect to lose more than $300 million in economic activity.

The cost of taking unexpected leave may appear in other forms, too.

Already, accounting and human resource leaders have called for patience as they adjust timesheets and payroll details to account for the unexpected Thursday public holiday.

Adding extra sick leave requests on the Friday could make even more work for personnel already rushing to keep business compliant in extraordinary circumstances.

However, the possibility of a sick leave tidal wave this Friday may not be all bad news for employers, Finder says.

“Your sick leave should be viewed as a safety net for serious injury or illness in most cases, but there are times when taking a day for yourself is healthy,” said Finder personal finance expert Taylor Blackburn.

That idea speaks to the notion of prioritising employee mental health, and allowing workers to take time off to protect their wellbeing — even if they are physically well.

Seek data shows 57% of job applicants would favour roles which offered benefits like ‘doona days’, a term for paid time off designed to protect employee mental health and prevent burnout.

Elements of the business community are also coming around to the idea that offering programs designed to shield employee mental health can prevent unplanned absenteeism down the track.

Some company leaders even argue downplaying the importance of employee mental health may even erode some of the commitments made at the recent Jobs and Skills Summit.

Framed as a boost to mental health, unexpected “sickies” this Friday could provide an immediate hindrance to businesses — but a reprieve to staff grinding through the end of a long and trying year.