Small businesses sandbagged across regional Victoria as Echuca residents brace for further flooding

Victorian communities have rallied around small businesses affected by severe flooding, as shopfronts in Echuca brace for the chance of further inundation in the coming days.

Heavy downfalls swelled the banks of the Campaspe River on Sunday, reportedly impacting 1200 homes as community members rushed to sandbag vulnerable properties and storefronts.

Beechworth Bakery, a chain with eight locations across regional Victoria, on Monday thanked team members, SES workers, and residents for helping to keep the Echuca venue open on Monday.

But the bakery and many others in the region have since shut their doors, owing to a new threat to the community.

While the Campaspe River is projected to remain at elevated levels for days to come, the Bureau of Meteorology on Monday reported flood waters passing down the Murray River — which the Campaspe River meets in Echuca — are expected to cause major flooding in the Echuca region from Thursday.

Floodwaters could surpass the levels recorded at Echuca Wharf in the 1993 floods, the Bureau added.

An immediate evacuation order was put in place for Echuca and Echuca Village on Tuesday morning, with VicEmergency also urging residents of Charlton, 150km east of Echuca, and Bunbartha, 80km to the west, to leave as soon as possible.

Small businesses in Echuca’s centre have been sandbagged in preparation for the new flood risks.

Evacuation orders also remain in place for Shepparton, Orrvale, and Mooropna, although VicEmergency warns it is now too late to leave.

Speaking to the media on Monday, SES chief operations officer Tim Wiebusch said up to 4000 properties are likely inundated or isolated as a result of flooding along the Goulburn River.

The Bureau warns the river, which peaked at 12.06 metres at Shepparton on Sunday night, is expected to remain at major flood levels for the remainder of Tuesday and across Wednesday.

Melbourne businesses inspect the damage as the government steps in

While communities in the state’s north are bracing for renewed flooding and lingering inundation, the cleanup is underway in low-lying Melbourne suburbs hit by recent downpours.

Staff at Poyntons Nursery, straddling the banks of the Maribyrnong River in Aberfeldie, were hard at work clearing the remaining dirt and debris from its premises on Tuesday, days after the river spilled over its banks.

While the business reopened to the public on Sunday, others nearby have suffered extensive damage.

The Anglers Tavern, just minutes away from the nursery, saw floodwaters engulf its first storey and its beer garden on Sunday.

With businesses still in the early stages of their recovery, and considering the chance of renewed flooding in the Echuca region, industry groups say it is far too early to estimate the damage caused by the recent flooding.

Business owners impacted by the deluge can now access counselling, advice, and grant support as part of a $15 million initiative announced by the state government on Monday.

Those counselling and paperwork assistance measures form part of a broader $351 state government package focused on immediate clean-up efforts, restoring vital flood-damaged roads across the state, and providing uninsured homeowners with up to $42,250 to rebuild.

Severely flood-impacted residents in the Campaspe, Greater Shepparton, Maribyrnong, Mitchell Shire, and Strathbogie regions can access The Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payment, providing a lump sum of up to $1000 per adult and $400 for each person under 16.

Those whose income has been severed by flooding can also access the Disaster Recovery Allowance, providing the equivalent of the maximum JobSeeker or Youth Allowance payment to eligible applicants.

Beyond government support packages, the Australian Banking Association has urged business borrowers to contact their financial institution if they believe their ability to trade has been significantly impacted.

Loan repayment deferrals of up to three months are available in some cases, and some customers may be able to temporarily waive fees and charges.

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared the flooding in Victoria, along with pockets of NSW and Tasmania, a significant insurance event. The organisation has activated its hotline for policyholders unsure about their insurance details at 1800 734 621.