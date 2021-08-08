Women and younger workers hit hardest by job losses in July

In the first half of July, the number of payroll jobs in Australia fell by 2.4% with women and younger workers hit the hardest by job losses.

According to statistics from the ABS, between July 3 and July 17, jobs declined in New South Wales by 4.4%, the largest margin in the nation. The data highlights the impact on jobs during the second and third weeks of Greater Sydney’s continuing lockdown.

Nationally, women lost jobs at a faster rate than men in these weeks, with payroll jobs held by women falling by 2.8%, while men’s jobs declined by 2%. Young people were the age demographic hit hardest during the period.

In NSW the situation is more pronounced, with jobs held by women declining by 5.3%, and 3.5% for men. Meanwhile jobs held by young people aged 15-19 dropped by 10.7%, and for 20-29 year-olds, jobs declined by 7.4%.

The industries most affected by job losses and declined business in NSW in early July include accommodation and food services, the arts, and recreation services. These statistics only cover the first two weeks of July, before the construction industry was halted in NSW.

The data on job losses in NSW comes as new modelling from the Doherty Institute suggested young people are more likely to catch and transmit COVID-19 as they are more likely to be doing “essential work” and, as a result, tend to be more mobile day-to-day than older populations.

The modelling recommended a strategic shift in Australia’s vaccination rollout, to prioritise giving vaccines to young people, who until very recently were not eligible for any vaccine. Young people are now able to receive AstraZeneca if they wish, but in most parts of Australia, the Pfizer vaccine is not currently available to them.

This article was first published by Women’s Agenda.