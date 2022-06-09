Seen an email like this? You might be the target of an email scam, the Australian Taxation Office says

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has advised taxpayers to be on the lookout for yet another scam, as bad actors use fake 2022 tax return details to skim login information from unsuspecting victims.

Taking to LinkedIn on Wednesday, the ATO warned that scammers are sending fraudulent emails in the ATO’s name.

The emails purport to offer tax return lodgment receipts, and call on recipients to sign “attached demanded documents”.

“The attachment takes you to a fake Microsoft login page designed to steal your password,” the tax office said.

“Entering your details could allow scammers to steal your login information and use it to access other accounts, like your online shopping and banking.”

The ATO “may use SMS or email to ask you to contact us, but we will never send an unsolicited message asking you to return personal identifying information through these channels”, the tax office notes on its website.

“We will never send you an email or SMS with a link to log in to our online services,” it added.

Anyone who encounters the email, or ones like it, has been urged not to open any attachments.

Recipients should report any suspected scam emails to the ATO.

Scams are a continual burden for the ATO, as fraudsters both impersonate the tax office to siphon off personal information and file fake tax documents to the ATO itself.

In April, the ATO warned prospective business owners to be wary of those offering ABN and TFN registration services on social media.

A month later, the tax office put 40,000 people on notice after they allegedly provided false tax documentation claiming $850 million in GST refunds for non-existent businesses.

“We know who they are and we will be taking action,” ATO deputy commissioner Will Day said at the time.