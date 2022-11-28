Gorman issues scam warning to customers after websites appear pretending to sell its products

Australian fashion label Gorman has issued a warning on its Facebook page, urging customers not to be fooled by illegitimate scam websites pretending to sell genuine Gorman products.

The statement, which was posted on Gorman’s official Facebook account on Thursday, affirms that the company has been made aware of the websites.

“It has come to our attention that there are a number of websites which use Gorman branding and purport to sell genuine Gorman products — these are illegitimate scam websites and are not affiliated with Gorman,” the statement said.

“We have also become aware that these websites are advertising on social media. We urge you not to purchase any products from these websites or share any information with its operators.”

Gorman confirmed that it was taking action to rectify the situation.

“We are taking urgent action to address this conduct and to have the illegitimate websites taken down. We appreciate the efforts of those who have brought these websites to our attention.”

The statement concludes by inviting customers wishing to browse and purchase Gorman products to visit the official Australian and New Zealand websites — gormanshop.com.au and gormanshop.co.nz.

Gorman has been contacted for additional comment.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC’s) website, one of the most well-known scams Australians come across are online shopping scams. This scam involves the scammer creating fake online stores or classified ads to sell customers a product that doesn’t exist.

Scammers may also send fake invoices for services or products that were not ordered.

The ACCC’s Scamwatch Twitter account tweeted on Friday that “so far this year Australians have lost more than $7.8 million to online shopping scams”.

Earlier this month, the ACCC announced that it had recommended a range of new measures to address harms from digital platforms to Australian consumers, small businesses and competition.

The fifth report of the ACCC’s five-year Digital Platform Services Inquiry has proposed that platforms be subject to mandatory dispute resolution processes and stronger requirements for combating scams, harmful apps and fake reviews, among other measures.

The Australian government directed the ACCC’s Digital Platforms Branch in February 2020 to conduct a five-year inquiry into markets for the supply of digital platform services in Australia.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb says the expansion of digital platforms in Australia has brought many benefits to Australian consumers and businesses.

“This expansion of digital platform services has also created risks and harms that our current consumer and competition laws are not always able to address,” she said.

“Our analysis has identified concerning consumer and competition harms across a range of digital platform services that are widespread, entrenched, and systemic.

“The critical positions that digital platforms hold, as ‘gatekeepers’ or ‘intermediaries’ between businesses and consumers, mean they have a broad influence across the economy, making the reforms we are recommending crucial and necessary for all Australians.”

The report also reiterates the ACCC’s support for a new economy-wide unfair trading practices prohibition, in addition to consumer and competition-specific recommendations for digital platforms.