Eight Aussie businesses have been granted a combined $3.9 million in federal government funding, through the Accelerating Commercialisation Grant program.

The program offers to help Aussie businesses scale up and enter new, international markets, while also creating jobs at home. Businesses can apply for matched funding of up to $1 million, and successful applicants will also receive guidance and support from an AusIndustry expert.

Since issuing its first grants in 2015, the scheme has now dished out almost $270 million in funding.

In a statement on the latest round of grant funding, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Christian Porter said the government is “proud to support Australian businesses to commercialise innovative ideas that have the potential to change our lives for the better”.

“Not only are we backing these businesses to grow into new markets, we’re also helping to grow the jobs of the future, which is especially important as we continue to recover from COVID-19.”

This time around, grants range from $164,000 to just shy of $1 million, and will support technologies ranging from soil mapping to robotic moulding for concrete, right through to smart oyster farms.

The latest recipients of the Accelerating Commercialisation grants are:

Metrolo

WA-based Metrolo has secured $998,783 to commercialise its planning and optimisation tech aimed at the distributed energy sector.

Locii

Locii, based in New South Wales, has secured $992,203 for its multi-biometric authentication tech, designed to provide ultimate security for high-risk log-in and authentication scenarios.

Laronix

Having secured $551,100, Laronix is set to further develop its artificial voice box and voice cloning technology. The Queensland-based business is striving to restore speech for larynx amputees.

SmartOysters

NSW-based SmartOysters has secured a grant of $398,350, to continue commercialisation of its app helping small- and medium-scale oyster farmers monitor and analyse the inventory and performance of their farms.

Curvecrete

Based in Victoria, Curvecrete produces robotic moulds designed to create bespoke curved concrete panels. It has secured $325,158 to commercialise its product for use in the building and construction sectors.

Data Farming

Another Queensland startup, Data Farming has secured $322,752 to commercialise and scale its tech-enabled soil-mapping system, which can be used in various agricultural industries, including rice, cotton and grain farming, as well as environmental compliance.

Curtin University

WA’s Curtin University has secured a grant of $209,485 to commercialise new packing technology for use within the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries.

Odio Tech

Odio Tech, based in NSW, is set to commercialise its Tinnibot technology, a digital therapy solution for people suffering from tinnitus. The business has secured $163,690 in grant funding.

To find out more about the Accelerating Commercialisation Grant program and how to apply, check out our SmartCompany Plus cheat sheet here.