Grants

Wet wipes to warehouse tech: Six Australian firms book $2.1 million in government grants to boost next-generation manufacturing

David Adams
December 13, 2022
tech startups

Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic. Source: AAP/Mick Tsikas.

Queensland algae innovators, a Victorian warehouse tech developer, and a South Australian firm focused on plastic-free wet wipes are among the last six companies to receive funding from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre‘s $30 million Commercialisation Fund.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic on Tuesday announced a federal co-investment of more than $2.1 million into the six firms, closing out an oversubscribed fund designed to accelerate local, cutting-edge manufacturing.

Topping the list with nearly $645,000 in funding is Adelaide-based The Hygiene Co. Pty Ltd, which bills itself as Australia’s only manufacturer of plastic-free wet wipes.

The co-investment will help The Hygiene Co. develop a new plant capable of producing compostable wet wipes in soft packs, canisters, and jumbo-sized rolls, marking a first in the Australasia region.

Nearly $409,000 will go towards Laronix, the developer of a wearable prosthesis replicating the human voice box for those experiencing voice loss after a laryngectomy.

The Southport, Queensland firm will use the funding to further develop its AI-enabled technology, which is already poised to offer the first feminine-sounding voice prosthesis on the market.

It is not the first time Laronix has benefited from federal interest, with the firm last year booking more than $550,000 through the Accelerating Commercialisation grant scheme.

Queensland compatriot Provectus Algae will receive $525,000 as it champions chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients synthesised from algae.

Coolum Beach-based Process Plants International completes the Queensland hat trick. The company received $220,500 to commercialise a unique sprinkling system for pressure-oxidisation autoclaves — a kind of industrial machinery used in the refinement and extraction of minerals from raw ore.

Vypex, based in Richmond, Victoria, has gained a $200,000 co-investment to develop an advanced Bluetooth system for use by teams in warehouse environments.

Down the road in South Yarra is OptoTech, which booked $121,500 as it develops a laser-powered measuring system for medical implants.

When combined with industry co-investment and in-kind funding, the latest Commercialisation Fund grants will contribute to $9.18 million in investment.

The funding was revealed by Husic in Penrith, Sydney, at the opening of alternative protein innovator Harvest B’s new manufacturing centre.

Harvest B is a scale-up providing plant-based ingredients to companies servicing the growing meat-free market, and last year benefited from a $1 million cash injection from the Commercialisation Fund.

Husic used the opportunity to hail the Labor government’s incoming National Reconstruction Fund, a $15 billion project designed to promote cutting-edge manufacturing in Australia’s post-pandemic economy.

“Supporting domestic capability in emerging technologies, including in areas like food production, will be a focus for the National Reconstruction Fund,” Husic said in a statement.

COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Trending

Close
SmartCompany Plus

Sign in

To connect a sign in method the email must match the one on your SmartCompany Plus account.
Continue with Facebook
Continue with Google
Or use your email
Show
Forgot your password?

Want some assistance?

Contact us on: support@smartcompany.com.au or call the hotline: +61 (03) 8623 9900.