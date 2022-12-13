Wet wipes to warehouse tech: Six Australian firms book $2.1 million in government grants to boost next-generation manufacturing

Queensland algae innovators, a Victorian warehouse tech developer, and a South Australian firm focused on plastic-free wet wipes are among the last six companies to receive funding from the Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre‘s $30 million Commercialisation Fund.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic on Tuesday announced a federal co-investment of more than $2.1 million into the six firms, closing out an oversubscribed fund designed to accelerate local, cutting-edge manufacturing.

Topping the list with nearly $645,000 in funding is Adelaide-based The Hygiene Co. Pty Ltd, which bills itself as Australia’s only manufacturer of plastic-free wet wipes.

The co-investment will help The Hygiene Co. develop a new plant capable of producing compostable wet wipes in soft packs, canisters, and jumbo-sized rolls, marking a first in the Australasia region.

Nearly $409,000 will go towards Laronix, the developer of a wearable prosthesis replicating the human voice box for those experiencing voice loss after a laryngectomy.

The Southport, Queensland firm will use the funding to further develop its AI-enabled technology, which is already poised to offer the first feminine-sounding voice prosthesis on the market.

It is not the first time Laronix has benefited from federal interest, with the firm last year booking more than $550,000 through the Accelerating Commercialisation grant scheme.

Queensland compatriot Provectus Algae will receive $525,000 as it champions chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients synthesised from algae.

Coolum Beach-based Process Plants International completes the Queensland hat trick. The company received $220,500 to commercialise a unique sprinkling system for pressure-oxidisation autoclaves — a kind of industrial machinery used in the refinement and extraction of minerals from raw ore.

Vypex, based in Richmond, Victoria, has gained a $200,000 co-investment to develop an advanced Bluetooth system for use by teams in warehouse environments.

Down the road in South Yarra is OptoTech, which booked $121,500 as it develops a laser-powered measuring system for medical implants.

When combined with industry co-investment and in-kind funding, the latest Commercialisation Fund grants will contribute to $9.18 million in investment.

The funding was revealed by Husic in Penrith, Sydney, at the opening of alternative protein innovator Harvest B’s new manufacturing centre.

Harvest B is a scale-up providing plant-based ingredients to companies servicing the growing meat-free market, and last year benefited from a $1 million cash injection from the Commercialisation Fund.

Husic used the opportunity to hail the Labor government’s incoming National Reconstruction Fund, a $15 billion project designed to promote cutting-edge manufacturing in Australia’s post-pandemic economy.

“Supporting domestic capability in emerging technologies, including in areas like food production, will be a focus for the National Reconstruction Fund,” Husic said in a statement.