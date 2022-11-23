Joint federal-NSW government flood assistance grants of $50,000 now available for small businesses

A flood-assistance package has been agreed upon between the federal and New South Wales governments to assist businesses and not-for-profit organisations in dealing with the impact of recent flooding.

Small businesses and not-for-profits will be able to apply for a recovery grant of up to $50,000.

“The NSW government has identified a significant number of businesses impacted by multiple flooding events since August, who are likely to face extensive clean-up and repair work,” a joint statement issued by the two governments said.

“In addition, Local Government Recovery Grants of $1 million will be extended to a further 46 councils in the local government areas that have been disaster declared from the most recent storm and flood event to ensure streamlined, flexible and immediate funding to support local economic and social recovery.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the governments were keen to ensure people knew that support would be available.

“We know this repeated, relentless, flooding is very tough on people, and we want them to know we will be there to support them now — and as they continue to recover,” Albanese said.

“The Australian government is working closely with the NSW government to ensure financial support is provided where it is needed to assist residents and local communities who have been impacted by the floods.”

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet acknowledged the struggles of the business owners in communities hit by floods.

“We know many small businesses across flood-impacted areas are doing it tough right now, which is why this assistance to help them bounce back is so important,” Perrottet said.

“This support will help small businesses in these communities with the clean-up and recovery process so they can get back up and running.”

The announcement of financial assistance for flood victims from the governments comes one day after the Law Society of NSW and the Central West Law Society announced an offer for pro bono legal advice for affected residents.

“Residents of flood-affected areas are still in survival mode, cleaning up and assessing what’s left of their homes and property. Legal problems may not emerge for weeks or even months after the disaster, but when they do, many lawyers are prepared to pitch in to help,” Dannielle Ford, the Central West Law Society president, said.

“I’m proud to stand alongside fellow lawyers to provide pro bono assistance to those impacted by the floods with insurance claims, negotiation for rent relief or abatement and negotiation of terms with lenders. These firms are providing a great example to others in the region and across NSW to engage in providing free legal help.”

This article was first published by The Mandarin.